Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, is offering travellers an exciting one-day flash promotion of 25 per cent off on 50,000 seats to share the love of travel.
Travellers can capitalise on a 25 per cent discount for all destinations across the Wizz Air Abu Dhabi network with unique travel opportunities and experiences awaiting adventurous travellers.
The promotion allows travellers to book reduced ultra-low-fare tickets on all flights from and to the UAE, including the recently launched routes to Amman (Jordan), Aqaba (Jordan), Krasnodar (Russia), Yerevan (Armenia) and Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan).
Strategically located within the UAE, the Wizz Air Abu Dhabi network also provides ultra-low fare, hassle-free and efficient travel options to Alexandria (Egypt), Amman (Jordan), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Bahrain, Belgrade (Serbia), Kutaisi (Georgia), Krasnodar (Russia), Kyiv (Ukraine), Manama (Bahrain), Moscow (Russia), Muscat (Oman), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tel-Aviv (Israel), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia) among others. Tickets are on sale on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app.
Michael Berlouis, managing director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “We welcome the easing of travel restrictions around the world and our exciting promotion allows travellers to explore their favourite destinations at fantastic ultra-low-fare prices.
"Our expanding network, with recent additions Amman and Aqaba, offers attractive destinations with incredible historic and cultural experiences for all. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is ideally positioned to offer safe, efficient, hassle-free, ultra-low fare travel options and we look forward to welcoming our customers onboard.“
For ultimate peace of mind, passengers can book tickets with confidence, thanks to WIZZ Flex. With WIZZ Flex, passengers can cancel their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100 per cent of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.
The flights to each destination will operate two times a week.
