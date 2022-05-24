UAE flights: What you can and cannot carry in hand baggage at Dubai airport

More than 1,000 flights per week are scheduled to arrive and depart from DWC during this 45-day period
Travel2 weeks ago
Travel is now back to nearly pre-Covid levels as the pandemic situation stabilises across the world. Most Covid-related restrictions, including pre-travel PCR tests, have been done away with for vaccinated individuals and people are travelling freely.
Dubai International Airport recorded its busiest quarter this year since 2020, after 13.6 million passengers shuttled through it.
On Tuesday, Dubai Airports posted a video detailing what you can and cannot carry in your hand baggage. Following the advisory will ensure a “smooth journey through the airport”.
You must ensure that these are placed in transparent, resealable bags no larger than 20X20cm.
Individual containers must not exceed 100ml and the total should not exceed one litre.
Exceptions are made for baby food or baby milk.
Medicines must be carried in their original containers and kept with the prescriptions.
For security checks, take all electrical items and liquids out of the luggage and place them in the tray.
Keep all your valuables in the bag.
These items must not be packed in the hand luggage:
Earlier, a police officer had told Khaleej Times that the prohibited items include: Hammers, nails, screw drivers, sharp work tools, scissors, personal grooming kit, all types of swords and sharp objects, handcuffs, firearms, laser guns, bats, martial arts weapon and drills.
ALSO READ:
More than 1,000 flights per week are scheduled to arrive and depart from DWC during this 45-day period
Travel2 weeks ago
Ticket prices from popular cities, such as Kochi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kozhikode, have hit Dh3,000
Travel2 weeks ago
How Monroeville in Alabama pays tribute to the novel
Travel2 weeks ago
Flights will be diverted to DWC and Sharjah Airport until June 22
Travel2 weeks ago
Here’s a list of places, including the UAE’s first Unesco World Heritage Sites, adventure parks, forts, oases and more
Travel3 weeks ago
The new rule applies to both Emirati and GCC citizens
Travel3 weeks ago
Dubai-based dnata Travel underlined that the Maldives is the most sought-after destination for UAE travellers
Travel3 weeks ago
On May 7, the airline will operate 411 flights – the highest number yet – to accommodate the increasing number of travellers
Travel3 weeks ago