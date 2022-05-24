UAE flights: What you can and cannot carry in hand baggage at Dubai airport

The busiest quarter was recorded this year since 2020

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 24 May 2022, 12:19 PM

Travel is now back to nearly pre-Covid levels as the pandemic situation stabilises across the world. Most Covid-related restrictions, including pre-travel PCR tests, have been done away with for vaccinated individuals and people are travelling freely.

Dubai International Airport recorded its busiest quarter this year since 2020, after 13.6 million passengers shuttled through it.

On Tuesday, Dubai Airports posted a video detailing what you can and cannot carry in your hand baggage. Following the advisory will ensure a “smooth journey through the airport”.

Liquids, aerosols and gels

You must ensure that these are placed in transparent, resealable bags no larger than 20X20cm.

Individual containers must not exceed 100ml and the total should not exceed one litre.

Exceptions are made for baby food or baby milk.

Medication

Medicines must be carried in their original containers and kept with the prescriptions.

Prepare for security, get these items out

For security checks, take all electrical items and liquids out of the luggage and place them in the tray.

Valuables

Keep all your valuables in the bag.

Prohibited items

These items must not be packed in the hand luggage:

Earlier, a police officer had told Khaleej Times that the prohibited items include: Hammers, nails, screw drivers, sharp work tools, scissors, personal grooming kit, all types of swords and sharp objects, handcuffs, firearms, laser guns, bats, martial arts weapon and drills.

