UAE flights: Vaccinated Filipinos can fly home without quarantine from Nov 16

Hotel isolation will still be mandatory for certain categories of travellers

By Web Desk Published: Fri 12 Nov 2021, 12:46 PM Last updated: Fri 12 Nov 2021, 12:51 PM

Fully vaccinated Filipinos from the UAE can finally fly back home without having to undergo facility-based quarantine, starting November 16.

The UAE, as well as India, Pakistan and Oman, has been added to the Philippines’ green list, government authorities announced on Friday.

Here are the guidelines under the Philippines’ Covid protocol for green-list countries:

>> Arriving Filipinos and foreigners will just have to present a negative result from an RT-PCR test taken within 72 hours before their flight

>> Upon arrival, no facility-based quarantine will be required but the passenger is enjoined to self-monitor for any symptoms until the 14th day

>> Fully vaccinated Filipinos who won't be able to present a test result may opt to get screened upon arrival and undergo facility-based quarantine until they get a negative result

Hotel quarantine will still be required for the following Filipinos:

>> Unvaccinated

>> Partially vaccinated

>> Individuals whose vaccination status cannot be independently verified

>> Those vaccinated but failed to comply with the test-before-travel requirements

These travellers will have to stay in quarantine until they receive a negative result from a test taken on the fifth day after arrival.