UAE flights: Top 10 destinations revealed for travellers during summer break, Eid Al Adha holidays

Dnata Travel has revealed the top 10 destinations for UAE travellers for summer holidays 2022. According to the travel provider, Thailand is the most popular destination for the break this year.
The agency said it has recorded a 185 per cent increase in the total number of travel bookings made for summer 2022 as compared to the same time period in 2021. A total of 64 per cent of hotel bookings are for international properties, while 34 per cent for staycations within the UAE.
The top ten destinations for UAE travellers to book a holiday package, including flights and hotels, are:
1. Thailand
2. Maldives
3. Turkey
4. Mauritius
5. UK
6. Indonesia
7. Italy
8. USA
9. Spain
10. France
The top destinations for flight-only leisure travel bookings are India, Egypt, Philippines, Turkey, and the UK. Most of these are during the four-day Eid Al Adha break, which is likely from Friday, July 8, to Monday, July 11.
Meerah Ketait, head of Retail and Leisure UAE at dnata Travel, said: "The top five holiday destinations for UAE travellers in 2022 have typically made up our top locations for international travel bookings pre-pandemic. With more locations opening up to travellers this year and with eased restrictions, we have witnessed our 2021 summer holiday hotspots the Maldives and Turkey joined once again by ever-popular destinations Thailand, Mauritius and the UK.”
Authorities in Dubai are preparing for record breaking season. Dubai Airports has issued a passenger advisory, alerting travellers about Dubai International (DXB) getting “exceptionally busy” over the next two weeks as a result of schools breaking for summer and the Eid Al Adha holidays.
The operator said 2.4 million passengers are expected to pass through DXB between June 24 and July 4, with average daily traffic reaching 214,000 passengers.
