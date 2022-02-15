UAE flights: Special lane, toys, blankets; new service to make flying child-friendly

Once on-board, there is a vibrant pack of activities based on three different age categories: infants, 3 to 8 years and 9 to 13 years

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Tue 15 Feb 2022, 2:58 PM Last updated: Tue 15 Feb 2022, 3:01 PM

Flying with children can be a daunting and stressful prospect for parents.

A crying infant or a fidgety child can test the patience of fellow passengers too.

Making life comfortable for everyone in the skies, Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, in partnership with Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, has launched ‘Little VIP’ – an innovative family product of fun-filled activities to keep children engaged throughout the journey.

Etihad airways launches new toon pack to make flying child-friendly. Photo: Supplied

To start with, at the Abu Dhabi International Airport, Etihad Airways has designed a special lane for families to check-in, and little steps have been created for children to climb and see first-hand the entire process.

Once inside the flight, children get to snuggle in a cartoon blanket, play board games, join the dots and colour their favourite characters like Scooby-Doo and Looney Tunes, and eat from toon-themed meal trays.

Etihad airways launches new toon pack to make flying child-friendly. Photo: Supplied

“We understand and appreciate that it’s not always easy travelling with little ones, however, this collaboration with Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi is designed to make the travel experience an exciting one for children and an easier one for their parents,” Terry Daly, executive director guest experience, brand and marketing at Etihad Airways, said.

There is a nice soft and warm blanket with cartoon characters Tweety, Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and Sylvester for an infant to take a nap.

Etihad airways launches new toon pack to make flying child-friendly. Photo: Supplied

The blanket made out of recyclable PET is sustainable, as are the other products.

Those aged 3 to 8 years of age will be provided with a cartoon junction activity pack, including an activity book, crayons, memory game, passport cover, stickers etc.

Children from 9 to 13 years will get a toon backpack that includes a passport cover and the Museum of Mysteries dice game designed around Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi.

Etihad airways launches new toon pack to make flying child-friendly. Photo: Supplied

“With the help of Scooby-Doo and the Looney Tunes, we promise that even the tiniest travellers will love every minute of their journey with Etihad Airways.”

Additionally, the onboard child meal would be served on sustainable trays with Tweety bird, Bugs Bunny or Scooby Doo characters printed on them.

There will be snack boxes with games and high-quality reusable cutlery packs. The menu has been enhanced to add children’s favourites such as fusilli pasta with meatballs, waffles and pancakes.

Moreover, there is a wide selection of inflight entertainment with Warner Bros. movies and TV shows, including Space Jam, Scooby-Doo, Tom and Jerry, Looney Tunes, Bugs Bunny and the Flintstones, Batman, Justice League and Teen Titans.

With the launch of the new product, Etihad also gives training to cabin crew and ground staff to support the family’s travel needs. Etihad’s official website will have a dedicated page for families to get all the needed travel information. This product is available on all flights of five hours or longer travel time.