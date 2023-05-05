Airline announces 60% off flight tickets in 48-hour flash sale for 7 destinations including UAE

Thousands of travellers are expected to flock to the UAE's airports during the first long weekend of the year; here's how to make sure you don't miss your flight
Saudia airlines have announced a flash sale on tickets to certain destinations, with discounts of up to 60 per cent.
In a tweet put out early today, the airline said that it will sell tickets to certain destinations on discounted prices. The offer will only be valid for 48 hours.
The airline will offer discounted prices on tickets to the following destinations: Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, Doha, Muscat, Madrid, Mauritius, Guang Zao and Maldives. It will be valid for the travel period from May 10 till June 15, 2023.
Recently, the UAE’s ultra-low-cost airline Wizz Air Abu Dhabi announced it is going through regulatory procedures to start flights to India.
As reported by Khaleej Times earlier, the airline is also undergoing regulatory procedures to launch flights to Pakistan.
