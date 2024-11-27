UAE flights: Airline advises passengers to arrive early at airport ahead of holiday rush

For added convenience over the winter period, a number of offsite check-in and bag-drop facilities are available, Etihad Airways said
Photo: File
As the winter holiday season approaches, Etihad Airways anticipates high passenger volumes at Abu Dhabi International Airport. To ensure a smooth travel experience during this busy period, guests are encouraged to plan ahead and make use of the airline's array of digital solutions.
John Wright, Etihad Airways Chief Operations & Guest Officer, said: "We're welcoming a significant number of guests during the winter holiday season. Our team is fully prepared to make the journey as seamless as possible, and we encourage travellers to take advantage of our digital services and arrive early to ensure a relaxed start to their journey."
Etihad Airways offers these essential travel tips to help guests prepare for their journey:
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Guests are advised to keep up to date with the latest travel information on their flight by checking the Manage My Booking section on etihad.com or the mobile app. Here they can view or make changes to their flight, select a seat, and access a range of other options.
Etihad.com has a variety of pre-purchase seating and upgrade options for greater comfort while travelling during the winter holidays. 'Economy Extra Legroom' offers a generous area for guests to stretch their legs. There is also the 'Neighbour-free Seat' option for guests to choose at least 72 hours prior to departure.
Etihad Airways welcomes guests to enhance their pre-flight experience with First and Business Class Lounge access, available for purchase up to 90 minutes before departure through Manage My Booking at etihad.com. The lounges also welcome walk-in guests, subject to availability.
Economy Class guests are permitted 7kg of carry-on baggage, while First and Business Class guests can bring up to 12kg. Cabin baggage must not exceed the dimensions of 50cm height, 25cm depth, and 40cm width. Additional baggage allowance can be purchased at special rates through Etihad's website or mobile app before departure.
Guests can easily check-in online using etihad.com or the mobile app, and then take their luggage to one of the many automated self-service bag drops at the terminal. The facility allows guests to weigh and tag their bags and collect their boarding pass – all in under a minute.
For added convenience over the winter period, a number of offsite check-in and bag-drop facilities are available. Customers using these will be offered 1,000 Etihad Guest Miles from 28 November to 27 December:
For ultimate convenience, guests can start their journey with home check-in through MORAFIQ, available up to five hours before departure. Starting from Dh185, the service includes baggage check-in, seat selection, and doorstep delivery of boarding passes.
Upon return to Abu Dhabi, the Land & Leave service offers a seamless arrival experience. Instead of waiting at the baggage carousel, guests can proceed directly to their destination while MORAFIQ delivers their bags to any Abu Dhabi address within three hours of landing. Guests can easily book this service via the MORAFIQ app or website by providing their flight and delivery details.
Guests travelling to U.S. destinations must check in at Terminal A at least four hours before their flight. First, Business, and The Residence guests should present themselves at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Preclearance facility 90 minutes before departure, while all other guests must arrive two hours before departure. The CBP facility closes one hour before flight departure. This exclusive service allows travellers to arrive in the United States as domestic passengers.
ALSO READ: