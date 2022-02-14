The state has replaced the mandatory quarantine with an ‘advisable’ status
Travel1 week ago
Sharjah-based Air Arabia has launched special airfares to over a dozen cities across the Indian Subcontinent, the Middle East and other countries, starting as low as Dh760 for return economy class.
The budget carrier, which claims to have the most generous economy-class legroom in the region, said passengers will have to book tickets before Sunday, February 20 to avail of this offer.
For the Indian destinations, passengers are offered Dh760 return airfare to Kochi, Dh900 to Delhi and Mumbai, Dh1,050 to Ahmedabad and Dh1,150 to Bengaluru.
Passengers flying to the Pakistani cities of Karachi, Sialkot and Faisalabad can book return economy class tickets for as low as Dh849, Dh949 and Dh1,040, respectively.
The low-cost carrier operates from the UAE's two emirates Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah.
Among the other destinations, passengers can book flights to the Egyptian cities of Alexandria and Cairo for as low as Dh900 and Dh1,050, respectively.
ALSO READ:
According to Air Arabia, economy-class return airfare to the Armenian capital of Yerevan start from Dh995, from Dh1,400 to Beirut and Tbilisi and Dh1,526 to Moscow.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
yousufk@khaleejtimes.com
The state has replaced the mandatory quarantine with an ‘advisable’ status
Travel1 week ago
Dubai Airports recorded 100,000 passengers daily passing through until February 2
Travel1 week ago
Affected passengers have been advised to contact the call centre for rebooking options
Travel1 week ago
The passport jacket will contain an electronic chip, featuring important security-related data encoded on it.
Travel1 week ago
The Eid Al Fitr break is expected to kickstart the travel season
Travel2 weeks ago
Aviation adventure enthusiasts will be able to avail of the services in the first quarter of 2022
Travel2 weeks ago
11-year-old Clara was flown in to the country for an all-expenses-paid trip to the seven emirates
Travel2 weeks ago
Association is asking for quarantine-free travel for non-vaccinated travellers with a negative pre-departure antigen test result
Travel2 weeks ago