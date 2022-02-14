UAE flights: Air Arabia launches India, Pakistan airfares for as low as Dh760

Special airfares for over a dozen cities across the subcontinent, Middle East and other countries.

By Web Desk Published: Mon 14 Feb 2022, 12:27 PM Last updated: Mon 14 Feb 2022, 12:43 PM

Sharjah-based Air Arabia has launched special airfares to over a dozen cities across the Indian Subcontinent, the Middle East and other countries, starting as low as Dh760 for return economy class.

The budget carrier, which claims to have the most generous economy-class legroom in the region, said passengers will have to book tickets before Sunday, February 20 to avail of this offer.

For the Indian destinations, passengers are offered Dh760 return airfare to Kochi, Dh900 to Delhi and Mumbai, Dh1,050 to Ahmedabad and Dh1,150 to Bengaluru.

Passengers flying to the Pakistani cities of Karachi, Sialkot and Faisalabad can book return economy class tickets for as low as Dh849, Dh949 and Dh1,040, respectively.

The low-cost carrier operates from the UAE's two emirates Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah.

Among the other destinations, passengers can book flights to the Egyptian cities of Alexandria and Cairo for as low as Dh900 and Dh1,050, respectively.

According to Air Arabia, economy-class return airfare to the Armenian capital of Yerevan start from Dh995, from Dh1,400 to Beirut and Tbilisi and Dh1,526 to Moscow.

