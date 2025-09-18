UAE flights: Etihad Airways announces new route to Damascus from June 2026

Etihad Airways has announced that it will start flights to Damascus, Syria, next year.

The first Etihad flight on this route will fly from Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi on June 12, 2026. Passengers will be able to take this flight four times a week, on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. While the flight to Damascus leaves the UAE at 9.15am, the flight to Abu Dhabi leaves Damascus at 3pm (local time) and reaches UAE at 7pm.

The route will be operated by Etihad’s Airbus A320 aircraft, which has 150 Economy seats and eight Business class seats.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer at Etihad Airways, said, "This new route reflects our commitment to connecting people to the places that matter most to them. We are proud to expand our network into Damascus — one of the world’s most historic and culturally important cities — and to support the Syrian population with direct links to and from Abu Dhabi, as well as convenient onward connections across our global network."

He also referred to the growing trade relations between UAE and Syria, as well as the Syrian expats who have made their life in the Emirates. He said that the new flights would "further strengthen our social, cultural, and economic ties.”

In 2024, trade between the UAE and Syria grew 23 per cent year-on-year to Dh2.5 billion. The UAE is also home to more than 350,000 Syrians.

The airline has grown passenger numbers by more than 80 per cent compared to 2022 levels and is on track to reach 38 million passengers annually by 2030.