6-day Eid Al Adha break: UAE residents eye visa-free, short-haul getaways

Eid Al Adha is falling at the end of May this year and UAE residents are already planning how to turn that break into a proper getaway. With Arafah Day expected on May 26, followed by a three-day public holiday from May 27-29, most people with a Saturday–Sunday weekend are looking at a six-day escape window without touching too much annual leave.

If you’re one of them and you want somewhere that doesn’t involve weeks of embassy appointments and paperwork, these visa-free and visa-on-arrival destinations should be on your radar.

Where UAE residents are heading this Eid

What’s different this year is how much the overall ease of the trip is shaping those choices. UAE-based tour operators say travellers are prioritising short flight times, visa-free access and packages that remove the stress of planning.

According to Imtiaz Nasir, CEO of Pinoy Tourism, “The fastest-moving destinations for this Eid Al Adha are those that combine short flight time, visa-free/visa-on-arrival access and ready package availability,” he says. “We are seeing strong traction for Georgia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Seychelles.”

The main reason is convenience, he adds, with many travellers booking closer to the holiday and prioritising destinations that avoid embassy wait times and lengthy processing.

Over at Musafir.com, vice-president of operations Rashida Zahid sees the same conditions from eager travellers. “Destinations that offer visa-free or visa-on-arrival access naturally see stronger demand, particularly within a shorter planning window of 2 to 3 weeks.”

Yet the real story sits just beyond that predictable shortlist. “What’s genuinely surprised us is how quickly Vietnam and Uzbekistan are filling up. These weren’t even on the Eid travel radar five years ago,” she adds. “Travellers are getting more adventurous and visa-free access is what gives them the confidence to try something new.”

Short-haul is winning but Europe isn’t off the map

There is a clear tilt towards nearby, visa-light destinations this year, particularly for residents trying to squeeze maximum rest out of a compact break.

“We are seeing a noticeable shift toward short-haul and hassle-free destinations, especially for families and budget-conscious travellers,” says Imtiaz.

That doesn’t mean long-haul trips have vanished from UAE moodboards. “Europe and long-haul have not disappeared,” he adds. “A certain segment still prefers destinations like Singapore, Japan, Hong Kong and Europe, especially where clients already have visas or are planning premium family holidays.”

What has changed, Rashida argues, is the math around time and ticket prices. “Travellers are moving away from very short 3 to 4-day breaks and instead opting for a minimum of 4 to 5 nights. With flight costs typically higher during the Eid period, there’s a stronger intent to make the trip worthwhile and experience the destination more meaningfully.”

Families, particularly those travelling with young children or elderly members, she says, tend to prefer slightly longer stays that allow for a more relaxed pace.

What an ‘affordable’ Eid escape really costs

Scroll through social media and “affordable Eid breaks” are everywhere but what that actually means in dirhams depends heavily on who’s asking.

“When clients ask for an affordable Eid break, they are usually looking at around Dh3,500 to Dh4,000 per person for a 3–5 day trip from Dubai, depending on the destination, hotel category and flight timing,” says Imtiaz. “For very close-by destinations, some packages may start lower, but for a comfortable Eid holiday with flights, hotel and basic activities, this is the realistic budget range most customers have in mind.”

“Affordable means very different things depending on who’s asking,” says Rashida. “For a solo traveller or couple, it usually lands between Dh3,200 and Dh4,500 per person for a 4 to 5 day trip including return flights, hotel, breakfast, transfers and tours. That’s Georgia, Baku, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan bracket.”

For families, she says, the numbers may look similar on paper, but the question shifts from price to what’s covered.

“There is a sweet spot that moves fastest for Eid, around Dh5,000 to Dh7,000 for destinations like Turkey, Thailand and Egypt,” she says. “That’s where people feel like they’re getting a proper holiday without overstretching. Europe sits at Dh10,000 and above, and clients booking that aren’t really asking about affordability anymore. They’ve already decided.”

CIS, Asia and the 'premium-feel' cities

On one side are the classic beach and city breaks like Maldives, Thailand and Malaysia. On the other, a newer band of destinations in the Caucasus and Central Asia that many UAE residents are only just discovering.

“The best value is coming from nearby destinations with strong flight connectivity and competitive hotel options,” says Imtiaz. “Based on current enquiries, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Armenia and Kazakhstan are performing well because travellers can manage flight time, hotel cost and activities within a reasonable budget.”

Azerbaijan, in particular, keeps punching above its weight. “Baku is one of those cities that feels far more premium than what you actually spend, whether it’s the old city, the modern skyline or the dining scene,” says Rashida. “You can do a 4 to 5 day trip there and come back feeling like you didn’t have to compromise on anything.”

Further East, the familiar names hold their own. “Then you have destinations like Thailand and Malaysia, which sit in a slightly higher price bracket but consistently deliver strong value, especially for families,” she adds. “The variety of experiences means it works across different age groups and travel styles.”

The need for certainty

If you are feeling overwhelmed by tabs of flight options and hotel reviews, you are not alone. Both operators say the typical UAE Eid traveller is less interested in DIY savings and more interested in outsourcing the admin.

“We are building more all-inclusive Eid packages covering flights, hotel, transfers, tours and visa support where required,” says Imtiaz.

A package that has everything locked in, from return flights and hotel to visa support, transfers and guided tours, is what sells today, Rashida adds. “People are time-poor, options are overwhelming and nobody wants to spend three evenings comparing airline prices only to still feel unsure.”

The visa support element, she says, has gone from nice-to-have to non-negotiable. “Especially for Europe, where Schengen appointments need to be secured, documents need to be right and the margin for error is zero. That’s why we offer guaranteed Schengen visa appointments with a trusted travel partner by your side, it’s a completely different experience.”

Even destinations outside the classic Eid shortlist are benefiting from that demand for reassurance. “Places like Japan, Vietnam and Russia are seeing strong interest for Eid despite having their own visa processes,” says Rashida.

Beyond the usual suspects

For all the talk of Baku and Tbilisi, both operators say a more curious, confident traveller still wants visa ease but is no longer satisfied with the same three stops on every Instagram reel.

“One under-the-radar trend we’re seeing is travellers moving beyond the ‘main city checklist’ and exploring secondary destinations within visa-free countries,” says Imtiaz. “For example, instead of just Baku or Tbilisi, we’re seeing growing interest in places like Sheki in Azerbaijan or Kazbegi in Georgia. These destinations offer a more relaxed, scenic experience without increasing travel complexity.”

Rashida’s under-the-radar map stretches even further. “Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan are still places to discover, even countries like Bosnia and Sarajevo are visa free for many,” she says. “Samarkand is one of the most visually stunning cities in the world, it genuinely doesn’t look real in photos. Kyrgyzstan is all about landscape, alpine lakes, mountain passes, culture that hasn’t been packaged for tourists yet. Both visa-free for UAE residents, both affordable for what you actually get in return.”

And then there’s the neighbourhood. “Oman is perfect for a 3-day break. There’s easy entry, great food scenes and enough to fill a short Eid holiday without feeling rushed,” she says. “For Eid specifically, there’s something meaningful about travelling within the region. A lot of families feel that pull, and honestly, I think that’s beautiful.”