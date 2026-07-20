UAE families can save over Dh2,000 on flights by booking during this week in summer

Families in the UAE could save nearly Dh2,000 on return flights this summer by adjusting their travel dates, with the week starting August 31 emerging as the cheapest period to fly overall.

According to new data from travel search platform Skyscanner, a family of four traveling to one of UAE’s most popular summer destinations could significantly reduce airfare costs by choosing lower-priced weeks, as almost half of UAE travellers are still searching for their holiday plans.

The analysis found that the week starting August 31 is the cheapest overall period to fly during the summer season, offering potential savings for travellers who can adjust their holiday dates.

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The findings come as 47 per cent of UAE travellers have yet to book their summer holidays and are still looking for travel options, highlighting the importance of comparing flight prices across different dates to find better deals.

Skyscanner’s research shows that many travellers may be overlooking late-season savings, with 52 per cent believing July offers the cheapest summer flights. However, flight prices vary significantly depending on the destination and departure week.

For families travelling with children, shifting travel dates by even one or two weeks could result in considerable savings, especially when purchasing multiple tickets.

Families could save up to Dh2,088 on Tokyo flights

Among the destinations analysed, Cairo offered one of the biggest opportunities for savings. Return flights to Cairo during the summer average around Dh1,592 per person, but fares drop to approximately Dh1,105 during the cheapest week starting August 17.

This could save a family of four around Dh1,949 on return flights.

Travellers heading to Tokyo could also benefit from changing their travel dates. Average summer return fares to the Japanese capital stand at around Dh2,209 per person, while flights during the week starting August 31 drop to approximately Dh1,686, a saving of about Dh522 per traveller, or Dh2,088 for a family of four.

Cheapest summer flight weeks for popular UAE routes

Destination Cheapest Week & Flight Price Avg. Flight Price Savings Savings for a family of four 1 Kochi, India 31 August Dh1,197 Dh1,553 Dh356 Dh1,425 2 Manilla, Philippines 31 August Dh1,465 Dh1,791 Dh327 Dh1,306 3 Cairo, Egypt 17 August Dh1,105 Dh1,592 Dh487 Dh1,949 4 Tokyo, Japan 31 August Dh1,686 Dh2,209 Dh522 Dh2,088 5 Denpasar, Indonesia 24 August Dh1,680 Dh2,111 Dh431 Dh1,722

The data also shows that there is no single cheapest travel period for every destination. While August 31 provides the best overall value for summer flights, the lowest fares depend on the route, with destinations such as Cairo, Tokyo and Denpasar offering greater savings during specific weeks in August.

UAE travellers expect to spend an average of Dh1,433 per person on international summer flights, according to Skyscanner’s insights. However, only 33 per cent said they have flexibility over their travel dates, while school holidays and other commitments continue to limit options for many families.

Ayoub El Mamoun, Travel Expert at Skyscanner, said travellers do not necessarily need to change their destination to find better value.

“Summer travel planning has become increasingly complex, particularly for families balancing school calendars, budgets and changing flight prices. Our data shows that travellers do not necessarily need to compromise on their preferred destination to find better value,” he said.

“Checking a wider range of dates and comparing the cheapest weeks can uncover substantial savings, which can then be put towards accommodation, experiences or simply making the overall holiday more affordable.”

Skyscanner advised travellers to compare fares across different weeks, check prices regularly and review monthly fare options before booking, as flight prices can change depending on availability and demand.