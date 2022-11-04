UAE: Budget airline announces flights to popular holiday destinations; ticket prices revealed

It will soon be flying travellers to one of the largest shopping destinations in Europe, as well as a Greek island famous for stunning landscapes and a rich cultural heritage

The Greek island of Corfu

By Web Desk Published: Fri 4 Nov 2022, 3:02 PM

Starting 2023, budget carrier flydubai will be operating flights to five destinations — Cagliari, Corfu, Krabi, Milan and Pattaya. And from November 24, it will be resuming its service to Hofuf in Saudi Arabia, it was announced on Friday.

The addition of these six routes will see the flydubai network expand to 113 destinations in 53 countries.

"Dubai’s aviation industry has made a swift recovery, and our agility combined with our strong business model has enabled us to grow our operations and to achieve this significant milestone," said Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO at flydubai.

Milan — one of flyduba's new destinations — is the second largest city in Italy and is one of the largest shopping and tourism destinations in Europe. Cagliari, on the other hand, is the capital city of Sardinia and is known for its many historical monuments and beautiful beaches.

Here's how Cagliari looks:

The Greek island of Corfu has become popular for its stunning landscapes, rich multi-cultural heritage, crystal-clear seas and cosmopolitan Old Town.

ALSO READ:

Krabi and Pattaya in Thailand are popular holiday destinations for beach-goers and adventurers alike. Krabi offers beautiful beaches, striking limestone cliffs and dense mangrove forests.

Meanwhile, Pattaya is distinguished by its resorts and hotels that overlook Pattaya Bay and its lively atmosphere.

Sudhir Sreedharan, senior vice-president for Commercial Operations (UAE, GCC, Subcontinent and Africa) at flydubai, said: “We are delighted to offer our passengers more options for travel with our new flights to Krabi and Pattaya. Thailand has always been a popular choice, particularly with passengers from the GCC, CIS and Europe."

Here are the flight details and ticket prices for these five destinations:

In addition, the airline will resume flights to Hofuf in Saudi Arabia from 24 November 2022 with a two-times weekly service.

Flights will operate from Terminal 2 and 3, Dubai International (DXB). Emirates will codeshare on these routes offering passengers more options for connections through Dubai’s international aviation hub.

ALSO READ: