Ancient boats, blue Qurans: How UAE's National Museum is building future for its past

When the doors of Zayed National Museum open on December 3, visitors will not only see the UAE's history — they will hear it, touch it, and even smell it.

Designed as one of the first national museums in the world to integrate sound and scent into its permanent experience, the landmark on Saadiyat Island promises a multi-sensory, interactive journey through the nation’s story, deeply rooted in the values of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

“Zayed National Museum tells the story of the nation and its people from the ancient past to the present day,” said Dr Peter Magee, the museum's director.

Storytelling through sight, sound, and scent

From the moment they step into Al Masar Garden — a 600-metre-long outdoor gallery connecting desert, oasis, and urban landscapes — visitors are invited to experience the UAE's environment as their ancestors once did. Inside, six permanent galleries trace the country's history through more than 1,500 objects, enhanced by digital interactivity, large-scale projections, and cinematic soundscapes.

Many of the exhibits are designed to be hands-on, featuring “smart glass” technology that allows visitors to examine artefacts in 3D rotation, with narrated content connecting them to each other and to the region’s wider stories. In the Through Our Nature gallery, a seven-screen immersive environment envelops visitors in the sights and sounds of the UAE’s landscapes — from desert winds to the rhythms of the sea. Children can also engage with transparent interactive screens to explore native plants and animals through playful, hands-on discovery.

“These multi-sensory experiences engage sound and scent inspired by the UAE’s rich heritage and natural beauty,” Dr Magee said. “They make Zayed National Museum one of the first national museums globally to integrate multi-sensory elements within the permanent visitor experience.”

Science meets tradition in Abu Dhabi museum

Behind the striking falcon-wing towers of the Zayed National Museum designed by Foster + Partners lies another defining feature — a new generation of conservation and research capacity taking shape within the UAE.

Conservation, Dr Magee explained, is “a central pillar” of the museum’s mission. Among the standout projects is the reconstruction of a 4,000-year-old Magan Boat, a full-scale Bronze Age trading vessel built in collaboration with Zayed University and NYU Abu Dhabi. The team combined traditional shipbuilding materials and techniques with modern analysis and testing to ensure historical accuracy, even conducting a sea trial to validate its design.

“This project demonstrates how science can support the revival of ancient craftsmanship while deepening our understanding of the UAE’s maritime heritage,” said Dr Magee. “It shows that conservation is not only about preserving objects but also about reconnecting with the knowledge and skills that shaped our history.”

Other conservation highlights include the safeguarding of five folios from the ninth-century Blue Qur’an, written in gold Kufic script on indigo parchment, and the preservation of the 8,000-year-old Abu Dhabi Pearl discovered on Marawah Island — one of the world’s oldest known natural pearls.

Building research and expertise for generations ahead

Through the Zayed National Museum Research Fund, the institution is nurturing local expertise and supporting archaeological and historical scholarship that continues to reshape understanding of the UAE’s past.

Recent studies funded by the programme have traced Bronze Age life in Al Ain through isotope analysis, revealing patterns of migration, agriculture and resilience in ancient communities. Other research has explored the evolution of education in Abu Dhabi through the Qasr Al Hosn archives and documented native trees that link environmental and cultural memory.

“The museum’s aim is not only to preserve the past but to advance discovery,” Dr Magee noted. “Through partnerships with universities, cultural institutions and conservation labs locally and internationally, we are investing in the people who will continue to preserve the nation’s heritage.”

A living space for reflection and belonging

For visitors, Zayed National Museum is designed to be more than a showcase of artefacts — it is intended as “a place to learn, to reflect and to feel a sense of belonging.” The museum will host temporary exhibitions, performances, workshops and youth programmes, as well as digital resources that extend its reach to schools and communities across the country.

“The opening marks a defining moment for Abu Dhabi and for the UAE,” Dr Magee said. “It is the realisation of a national vision — a living space where generations can connect with the history of the nation and the enduring values that continue to define it.”