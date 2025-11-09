UAE: 8 camping spots where you can pitch a tent this week

As the mercury dips across the UAE, residents have various terrains to camp and make the most of the season. Whether you choose the breeze of Jebel Jais, the slopes of Hatta, or the sands of Al Qudra, the UAE's outdoors are calling.

With temperatures dipping at camping-friendly zones, it’s the perfect weekend to light a bonfire, make kadak under the stars, and enjoy the cool natural landscapes.

If you are planning to spend a night under the stars, here are eight scenic and climate-friendly spots to explore:

Jebel Jais

At nearly 1,900 metres above sea level, Jebel Jais holds the title of the UAE’s highest and coldest mountain. According to Google weather data, the temperature here dipped to 9 degrees Celsius at 5am and rose to 20°C by 1pm, which is perfect for cozy nights and pleasant daytime hikes.

The road leading up to the mountain is fully paved, making it accessible for regular vehicles all the way to the viewing deck.

Jebel Hafeet

A familiar favourite for the residents of Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Jebel Hafeet in Al Ain is cooler than it appears. At 14°C around 6am and a daytime high of 27 degrees Celcius, the mountain offers a pleasant escape without the chilly cold of Jabel Jais.

The winding asphalt road that snakes up to the summit makes it a comfortable drive for any vehicle. The area is well-lit and has designated picnic points, though the upper parking zones can get busy on weekends.

Jebel Yibir

Lesser-known but equally scenic, Jebel Yibir saw a low of 14°C and a high of 30°C this week. The terrain is rougher and steeper than Jais, with certain sections restricted or accessible only via dirt paths.

A 4x4 vehicle is strongly recommended here, especially if you plan to camp near the summit or explore its winding ridges.

Al Suhub Rest House

Situated about 600 metres above sea level, Al Suhub Rest House is becoming a favourite among Sharjah residents. Temperatures hovered around 16°C at 1am, rising to 31°C post-noon, cool enough at night for comfort, warm enough by day for sightseeing.

Wadi Shawka

For those who love hiking and wadi trails, Wadi Shawka offers the classic UAE camping experience. With a low of 18°C and a high of 28°C, the area is comfortably cool at night.

Hatta

Located at around 300 to 400 metres elevation, Hatta recorded a low of 20 degrees Celcius and a high of 30°C, pleasant all day and even better after dusk.

The roads from Dubai are fully paved, and even compact cars can reach the camping zones near Hatta Dam, Wadi Hub, or the surrounding mountain. For more secluded spots deeper into the valley, a 4x4 is helpful.

Hanging Gardens

Just outside Kalba, the Hanging Gardens offer a lush, green backdrop for campers who prefer natural scenery over dunes. Temperatures hit a low of 19°C and a high of 31°C, keeping evenings cool and mornings fresh.

The route is well-paved, and regular cars can comfortably make the trip.

Al Qudra Desert

For city residents wanting a quick escape, Al Qudra remains unbeatable. Early mornings now hover around 22°C, rising to 32°C during the day, a perfect balance for stargazing, barbecues, and overnight camping.

Since the area is flat and easily reachable, no 4x4 is needed unless you venture off marked paths.

Do’s

Check the forecast before heading out

Carry enough water and food

Pack warm clothing and sleeping bags rated for 5 to 10 degrees Celcius

Use designated fire pits or sand-filled areas for barbecues

Arrive before dark to pitch your tent safely

Don’ts:

Don’t leave trash behind

Avoid loud music late at night

Don’t camp near wadis during rain alerts

Avoid feeding wildlife