Watch: UAE's longest mountain trail in Hatta now open

Published: Thu 22 Aug 2024, 12:18 PM Last updated: Thu 22 Aug 2024, 1:23 PM

Work on the UAE’s longest mountain trail has been completed, it was announced on Thursday. Now open to all, the trails in Hatta feature 21 cycling routes spanning 53km; 17 walking trails across 33km; nine wooden bridges; and 14 rest stops and service facilities.

According to the Dubai Municipality, the trails are divided into four colour-coded levels of difficulty: Green – with four tracks for cycling and four for walking; Blue – with six for cycling and three for walking; Red – with eight for cycling and six for walking; and Black – with three for cycling and four for walking.

“The Hatta Mountain Trails pass through a variety of different terrains and landscapes, including rocky paths, mountainous areas, rugged peaks and valleys, offering panoramic views and the opportunity for outdoor enthusiasts of all abilities to enjoy Hatta's unique natural beauty,” the civic body said in a statement.

Here's a glimpse of the new attraction:

The director-general of the Dubai Municipality, Dawoud Al Hajri, said the trails have been designed to host international events and competitions. “We have also enhanced public facilities and services to boost tourism in Hatta.”