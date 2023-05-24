Watch: This exclusive Dubai park is home to some of the most exotic animals and is open only to the stars

The zoo houses around 95 species and over 500 animals, but not everyone can gain access to this private collection

Dubai is every tourist's dream destination - a cosmopolitan city that offers luxurious stays, out-of-this-world adventures, and some exclusive experiences.

The city is also home to a private zoo which opens its doors exclusively to people who are "someone". It hosts world-famous celebrities and guests and, in the past, welcomed actors, footballers, and singers, including Lionel Messi, Mariah Carey, Anthony Joshua, Blac Chyna, Ne-Yo , Shilpa Shetty, Jason Derulo and Steven Seagal.

Known as Fame Park, the zoo is owned by Emirati businessman Saif Belhasa and is home to around 95 species and over 500 animals, including giraffe, wild bears, big cats and an array of primates. Not everyone can gain access to these exotic animals.

It is a rare honour to be invited into the zoo that has attracted celebrities from far and wide. “This is a unique place and as such, unique people come,” Saif Belhasa told Khaleej Times in an interview last year. So let's take a look at the stars who were privileged to enter the zoo.

In 2020, World Cup champion Lionel Messi had the opportunity to visit Fame Park. During his visit, the Argentine had the privilege of exploring the farm owned by Saif Belhasa.

Here's a look at American model, actress, and socialite Blac Chyna's reaction when she visited the zoo. The celebrity couldn't keep her phone down and posed with a lion, a giraffe and other rare creatures.

English professional footballer Jesse Lingard was captivated by the sight of the big felines.

DJ Snake looked quite at ease with a yellow Burmese python, even though he admitted feeling scared.

Bollywood beauty Shilpa Shetty recently visited the park with her husband and two children. The actor, her husband Raj Kundra, and their son were seen feeding the animals in the facility, including a lion, crocodile and hyena.

However, Indian singer Yo Yo Honey Singh, in contrast, was all coiled up when Belhasa casually pulled out a tiny snake from his pocket. With folded handed the star turned down the entrepreneur's offer to feel the creature looping around his hand.

Veteran Hollywood actor Steven Seagal, known for his martial stunts and action movies, was visiting Dubai in November 2022 when Fame Park hosted him. The renowned celebrity was accompanied by Saif Belhasa and appeared nonchalant during his 'encounters'. He seemed pretty relaxed in the company of a grizzly, lion and couple of tiger cubs.

