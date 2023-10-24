Watch: Sharjah Safari welcomes 61 animals to their new home

Those who will be exploring the park this season will be able to meet these gazelles and antelopes

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Tue 24 Oct 2023, 6:34 PM

Sixty-one animals — including different African species of gazelles and antelopes — recently galloped into their new home at the Sharjah Safari. And those visiting the park this season will be able to meet them.

The group of animals was brought into the park by the Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah (EPAA), aiming to enhance the diversity of species at the safari — the largest such project outside Africa.

“This aims to promote (the part as a) tourism and environmental destination, in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to preserve and protect the environment, conserve biodiversity, and work towards protecting and multiplying endangered animals," said Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, chairperson of EPAA.

The latest addition allows visitors to enjoy encounters with more animals from the African continent and creates educational opportunities for students of all ages, she added.

This third season of Sharjah Safari — which opened on September 21 — includes a number of new additions to the African bird and animal shows.

There is also a real adventure among wetlands, ravines, valleys, small lakes, waterfalls, rocky mountains, and vast areas of African nature, including rare and diverse African trees and shrubs.

Breeding operations are carried out to increase the number of animals in the Sharjah Safari, especially the rare and endangered ones. Advanced and regular medical care is also provided to animals under the supervision of a group of specialised veterinarians.

The EPAA implements strict procedures to ensure the safety of visitors and staff, by placing warning signs and informative brochures that prohibit approaching or causing harm to the animals.

