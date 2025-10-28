UAE attraction: New camping, motorsports destination launched in Umm Al Quwain

A new tourist destination for motorsports and road trip enthusiasts has been announced in Umm Al Quwain.

This project will add a new dimension to the emirate's tourism offerings by diversifying experiences, expanding visitor options, and embracing young enthusiasts of this sport. The project aims to generate investor interest and stimulate tourism activity.

The destination will include dedicated areas for motorsports, allowing enthusiasts to enjoy a range of competitions and sporting challenges, in addition to equipped areas for camping and off-road trips that meet the aspirations and needs of camping enthusiasts.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The project will also include recreational areas, artistic events, and diverse, exciting activities, along with an integrated service infrastructure and facilities that enhance visitor comfort and create a unique and integrated experience.

The initiative is part of a broader strategy to diversify Umm Al Quwain’s tourism sector, combining cultural heritage, sporting activities, and innovative attractions. Officials say it will position the emirate as a hub for sports tourism and outdoor adventure.

Sheikh Majid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Chairman of the Department of Tourism and Antiquities, said, "This destination is not limited to being merely an entertainment destination, but rather a platform that embraces the passion of young people and fans of motorsports, travel, and camping, making Umm Al Quwain a destination that balances authenticity and modernity with a passion for adventure within a safe and modern environment."

The project is expected to strengthen Umm Al Quwain’s appeal as a destination for exploration, adventure, and outdoor activities, adding a new dimension to the emirate’s tourism scene.