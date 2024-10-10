UAE's highest slide coming up as Yas Waterworld adds 18 new rides, attractions

Photo: WAM

Whether you're a thrill-seeker or a family with kids who love water adventures, here's an Abu Dhabi project you shouldn't miss: Works are ongoing to expand Yas Waterworld and build the UAE's highest slide within an all-new 'waterslide complex'.

Developer Miral has announced that the 16,900sqm expansion of the water park is set to open in 2025. Construction works are now more than 55 per cent complete.

Eighteen new rides and attractions, including 3.3km of slides, are being built as part of the mega project. This takes the park's total to more than 70 rides and experiences.

An all-new waterslide complex, which can accommodate 20 guests at a time, features:

The highest slide in the UAE

The first water-based amusement ride

A 15-metre drop

The expansion will also include several slides and water rides, including The Legend of the Lost Village, a continuation of The Legend of the Lost Pearl, which reflects the UAE’s rich pearl-diving heritage, as well as eight additional pools, and new food and beverage outlets.

Younger visitors will be able to experience Dawwama Junior and Sebag, scaled-down versions of Yas Waterworld’s most iconic rides.

"We are thrilled to be providing our guests from around the world an enriched and exciting new experience," said Jonathan Brown, chief portfolio officer at Miral. Since its opening in 2013, the park has received more than 65 industry awards and accolades, including the Guiness World Records title for world's largest swimming lesson. In 2023, it was presented with the Gold Award for Innovation in Entertainment Events from Mena Stevie Awards, the Best of the Best Things to Do award from TripAdvisor, and the Middle East's Leading Water Park award from World Travel Awards 2024.