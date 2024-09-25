Look: Want to name a white rhino or twin moon bears? Dubai Safari Park announces rare births

A slow and steady pace is best when trying to summit the highest mountain in Africa
Twin moon bears, also known as Asiatic Black Bears, were born on January 23 in Dubai Safari Park, while a white rhino calf arrived on June 21. Visitors will have the opportunity to name these new additions during the attraction’s grand reopening on October 1, 2024.
Both species are classified as vulnerable or near threatened by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), making these births a significant milestone for the park's breeding program.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Ahmad Al Zarouni, Director of Public Parks and Recreational Facilities at Dubai Municipality, expressed his enthusiasm for the newborns. “This accomplishment is a direct result of the hard work and dedication of our team. We hope this key milestone inspires greater awareness and support for critical conservation efforts worldwide,” he said.
Guests visiting the park will be able to see the newborns in their carefully tailored habitats and participate in the exciting naming event.
Al Zarouni mentioned that more details about the naming process will be announced soon, encouraging public involvement in this unique experience.
“The baby animals have intentionally remained nameless, as we would like the general public to have a role in naming the rhino calf and bear cubs when we open our doors on October 1,” added Al Zarouni. “Dubai Safari Park will reveal more details about the naming soon and will be encouraging Dubai residents and visitors to get involved.”
In collaboration with Al Ain Zoo, Dubai Safari Park aims to increase the population of endangered species through breeding programs and educational initiatives. The white rhino calf's father, Niloy, was born at Al Ain Zoo.
Over the past four years, Dubai Safari Park has welcomed the birth of 1,214 animals from 87 species. With more than 3,000 animals in residence, the park offers a rich blend of entertainment and education, promoting awareness of endangered species and their habitats.
ALSO READ:
A slow and steady pace is best when trying to summit the highest mountain in Africa
Round-trip tickets are exceeding Dh2,800 during the upcoming National Day holiday
The city's charm lies in its palaces, castles and water fountains
The mountain range is not just a destination; it's a transformative experience
Round-trip tickets that usually cost around Dh800 have spiked to over Dh2,800 for some destinations
Passengers will be given a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation charges, it said
It may only be two hours from Paris, but Lyon is like a whole different world
Mental well-being is one of the biggest reasons why many employees opt to travel and balance it with work