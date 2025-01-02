UAE: RAK's popular Jais Sledder attraction 'temporarily closed'

Photo: File

Ras Al Khaimah's popular mountain ride, the Jais Sledder, has been temporarily closed, Khaleej Times has learnt. No reopening date can be confirmed at the moment, said a call centre executive for Jais Adventure Park.

The sledder — the region's longest toboggan ride — has not been operational "for about a week now", the executive said over the phone on Thursday.

No exact reason was identified for the closure but the call centre staff said it could be "due to routine maintenance work".

Jais Sledder is among eight rides and attractions at the adventure complex of Ras Al Khaimah's Jebel Jais, the highest mountain in the UAE. Within the same vicinity, thrill-seekers can go hiking or try the longest zipline in the world.

Since its launch in 2022, Jais Sledder has been a popular ride for those seeking out some adrenaline rush. With tickets priced at Dh50 per adult and Dh65 for one adult and a child, riders get to race down the Hajjar mountain at 40kmph, swerving through scenic views of the rugged terrain and the coastline.