UAE: New rollercoaster in Ferrari World Abu Dhabi to include world's first sideways drop

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is gearing up to bring out the world's most immersive mega-coaster, called Mission Ferrari, on January 12, 2023.
This new addition will expand the world's leading theme park's exciting offerings to an even wider range of Ferrari-inspired rides and attractions, for both adults and younger guests. Lucky Annual Pass Holders will be able to enjoy exclusive access from January 5, 2023, prior to the highly-anticipated launch of Mission Ferrari.
Mission Ferrari will provide an all-new exhilarating, high intensity and multisensory 5D rollercoaster experience that includes the world's first sideways coaster drop.
Deana Taylor, General Manager at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, commented:
"We are very excited to unveil Mission Ferrari to the world. Fans are in for a truly memorable experience with a combination of immersive ride media and an exhilarating rollercoaster track that is unlike anything else in the region."
"Twelve years strong, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is still dedicated to elevating the guest experience by introducing new rides and attractions. We can't wait for our guests to try it and create unforgettable memories at our Ferrari-inspired park," she added.
Located on Yas Island, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is home to a variety of family-friendly rides and attractions. It is just minutes away from Yas Waterworld (the world's first and only Emirati-themed waterpark), Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi (the world's largest indoor theme park) and CLYMB Abu Dhabi (the UAE's ultimate adventure hub).
