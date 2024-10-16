UAE: Going to Jebel Jais? New 'value' packages announced for zipline, sledder adventures

The special offers come with free pictures of the once-in-a-lifetime experience
Photo: File
It's peak adventure season in the UAE — and Ras Al Khaimah's popular Jebel Jais is treating thrill-seekers to 'value-packed' offers as winter approaches.
Jais Adventure Park (JAP) — known for the world's longest zipline, the high-octane sledder ride, and stunning mountain views — has put together new packages and enhanced experiences for the 2024/25 season.
Now, you can fly on the world's longest zipline Jais Flight and then race down the mountain on the Jais Sledder in a new special offer. The packages, which come with free pictures of your zipline adventure, start at Dh399.
Exclusive offers are rolled out for Jais Sky Tour, too, catering to families who are raring to see the mountains on a 5km zigzag zipline at a speed of up to 60kmph.
Here are the package details:
The world’s first Bear Grylls Explorers Camp (BGEC) has also kicked off its 2024/25 season with its cosy cabins nestled in the heart of the Jebel Jais mountains.
The camp offers a wide range of Bear Grylls-inspired survival courses, specially curated by Bear himself and his expert team, ensuring a truly immersive outdoor experience.
This season also brings in new activities, including axe-throwing and upgraded Air Rifle Shooting and Archery experiences.
The Via Ferrata, a highlight of the camp, continues to offer breathtaking views paired with adrenaline-pumping climbs.
