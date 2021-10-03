HOME > Travel > UAE Attractions

UAE: Al Ain Zoo reopens for daytime visitors

Filed on October 3, 2021

(Supplied photo)

The zoo will be open daily from 9am to 6pm

The Al Ain Zoo has reopened for daytime visits with all the necessary Covid-19 protocols in place, it was announced on Sunday.

The zoo will be open daily from 9am to 6pm. Visitors can enjoy the world's largest man-made African Safari and take tours of the Sheikh Zayed Desert Learning Centre, which features multiple shows, films and exhibitions.

Omar Mohammed Al Ameri, director of operations at Al Ain Zoo, said: "We warmly welcome our visitors, who now have more time to enjoy various experiences and tours, whether within the Zoo, at the Sheikh Zayed Desert Learning Centre or Al Ain Safari."

Visitors can watch, observe and experience a variety of plants and wildlife and take indoor tours. The zoo also features multiple water experiences in the Hippo and Crocodile exhibit, children's discovery garden and the flamingo lakes.

Other notable attractions at Al Ain Zoo include the animal feeding activities, animal enclosures and a vast area of green landscapes. The zoo is also home to more than 4,000 wildlife species from around the world.

The Al Ain Zoo is also working on developing new exciting experiences and offers for its visits on both regional and global levels, including the Reptile Park, Elephant Safari, Penguin Beach and much more.

"We are diligently making sure that everything goes back to normal, while maintaining the highest levels of safety, taking all the precautionary measures necessary to prevent the spread of Covid-19," Al Ameri said.

Visitors can plan their visits in advance through the Al Ain Zoo's website or smartphone app.




 
 
