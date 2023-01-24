UAE: Action-packed motorcycle, car drifting shows to start this weekend at Sheikh Zayed Festival

'Extreme Weekends' to take place at the racing area behind the Al Wathba Souq at the Festival grounds and will showcase some stunning freestyle stunts

Visitors and thrill-seekers to Sheikh Zayed Festival will be treated with the long-awaited, action-packed motorcycle and car drifting shows starting this week.

The festival's Extreme Weekends will run from January 25 until February 25, 2023, thrilling visitors again this year with a new program that will entertain and astonish the audience. Professional motorcyclists and drift car drivers from around the world will perform in the shows.

Extreme Weekends to take place at the racing area behind the Al Wathba Souq at the Festival grounds with stunning freestyle motocross shows and breath-taking car drifting shows, in addition to many gravity defying stunts and routines which will be held at the Festival on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays of each week for a whole month.

This year, the Higher Organising Committee of the Sheikh Zayed Festival has developed dedicated tracks that were specially designed with great care and precision to provide a stage for many amazing performances. The audience will enjoy with a memorable experience brought to them by some of the world's leading stars in these extreme sports.

Running until March 18, 2023, the festival include various entertainment, educational and cultural events from 27 countries and cultures, and more than 60 restaurants will serve food and beverage, daily folklore performances spread over 120 days of fun and entertainment for the whole family. The festival is expected to attract more 20,000 participants from all over the world, with more than 4,000 cultural events throughout the festival.

The Sheikh Zayed Festival continues to offer various cultural and recreational activities, including Memory of the Nation, Agricultural Oasis Exhibition, Al Forsan International Sports Resort activities, Fun Fair City, Glow and Flower Garden, Global Civilizations pavilions showcasing cultures from around the world, in addition to the roaming parades and entertainment events, competitions, draws and weekly fireworks displays that light up the Al Wathba sky in sparkling brilliance.

In this year’s edition, the Sheikh Zayed Festival continues to focus on highlighting the Emirati greeting, "Hayakum", for all visitors which is an accurate word that welcomes them to the variety of events and shows held by the Festival on a daily basis reflecting the cultural heritage for everyone’s enjoyment.

