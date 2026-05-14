Sphere Abu Dhabi location revealed; construction to be completed in 2029

The world-famous Sphere is coming to the UAE, where it will find its first home outside the US in Abu Dhabi.

Yas Island has been announced as the location for the iconic landmark. The venue is expected to attract tourists from around the world.

The world’s first Sphere venue opened in Las Vegas in September 2023. Like the venue in Las Vegas, Sphere Abu Dhabi will be an experiential medium powered by advanced technologies.

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Sphere Abu Dhabi will be built on a plot of land between Yas Mall and SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, with lush green surroundings and proximity to other Yas Island theme parks and attractions. Construction on the venue is expected to be completed by the end of 2029 and cost $1.7 billion.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), said that the large investment in the construction phase "sends a clear signal: Abu Dhabi is open, ambitious, and unwavering in its direction."

"At its heart," he added, "Sphere Abu Dhabi will be a platform for Emirati culture, Emirati talent and Emirati storytelling, shared with the world on the grandest stage ever built.”

Events and entertainment at Sphere Abu Dhabi

Sphere Abu Dhabi will host three main categories of events:

Sphere Experiences: Immersive productions that feature multi-sensory storytelling Concert residencies Marquee and brand events, hosting everything from combat sports to conferences to product launches

Plans include featuring fully immersive experiences that are the signature of Sphere in Las Vegas, in addition to Sphere Experiences that convey Emirati culture and heritage.

Emirati artists’ work will be displayed on the Exosphere — the spherical LED screen that forms the venue’s exterior. Concerts will feature local and other Arabic artists, as well as global stars.

Thousands of jobs

The venue will echo the scale of Sphere in Las Vegas, with a capacity of up to 20,000. Once open, Sphere Abu Dhabi’s ongoing operations will create thousands of jobs locally.

Sphere Abu Dhabi joins other global projects such as Saadiyat Cultural District and the upcoming Disney theme park resort on Yas Island to create a multi-faceted tourist destination.