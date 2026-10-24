Ras Al Khaimah closes all beaches 'until further notice'

Ras Al Khaimah closed all its beaches "until further notice", according to a notice by the emirate's Public Services Department. The authority did not immediately disclose the reason.

The re-opening of the beaches will be announced "in due course," it said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The authority urged the public to comply with guidelines issued by the relevant authorities to ensure everyone's safety.