New Year's Eve in UAE: 3 emirates attempt record-breaking fireworks

A 40-minute fireworks show will try to break three records while another attempt is being made to establish the largest laser display ever

Mon 26 Dec 2022

The UAE loves to celebrate and the New Year's Eve fireworks across the Emirates never disappoint residents and tourists who flock to the country to witness one of the most mind-boggling displays one could think of to ring in the new year.

This year, like every year, different emirates have lined up some spectacular fireworks to welcome 2023. Three emirates have decided to ring in the New Year with record-breaking fireworks. Here's what to expect from Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah.

3 Guinness World Records

Abu Dhabi will attempt to break three Guinness World Records as part of Sheikh Zayed Festival's NYE celebrations. The 40-minute fireworks show will attempt to break three records in quantity, time and formation. A giant drone show, using more than 3,000 unmanned aerial vehicles, will also light up the skies of Al Wathba.

The Organising Committee of the Sheikh Zayed Festival, which is currently taking place at Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi, has lined up a series of world-class folkloric and entertainment events and performances as part of its New Year celebrations.

Dubai’s bejewelled Burj Khalifa

One of Dubai's biggest nights of the year is almost upon us as Emaar prepares for its annual New Year’s Eve mega-show at Burj Khalifa– and with hundreds of thousands of revellers set to join the celebrations, this is how to get the best out of an unforgettable night.

Emaar will host a breathtaking laser, light and firework show in Downtown Dubai to ring in the year 2023.

The incredible night will include Burj Khalifa and the Dubai night sky being illuminated by numerous dazzling beams, establishing a new record for the largest laser display with the 828-metre Burj Khalifa forming a captivating centrepiece.

In addition to the spectacular lights and firework display, there will also be a mesmerising, synchronised performance by The Dubai Fountain.

12-minute fireworks in RAK

Ras Al Khaimah will welcome New Year 2023 with a dazzling musical firework display that will aim to create new world records. Featuring pyro drones, nano lights, colours and shapes choreographed to electronic beats, the event will see a 12-minute fireworks display that will light up the night sky.

Covering a 4.7km stretch along the waterfront between Al Marjan Island and Al Hamra Village, visitors are in for a jaw-dropping pyro-musical, that is set to break new records once again.

