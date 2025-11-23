New Hatta upgrades announced: Amphitheatre at dam’s highest point; strawberry farm expanded

A new 18,600-square-metre school built to international standards has also been delivered for the community
From an expanded strawberry farm to greenhouses growing leafy greens, Hatta’s enhanced green spaces are adding fresh colour and fresh produce to the mountain escape.
Along with a mountainside amphitheatre overlooking the turquoise waters of the Hatta Dam, the latest upgrades give UAE residents and tourists more reasons to head for Dubai’s highlands.
These projects, delivered as part of a wider development push, introduce new experiences for visitors while strengthening essential services for the growing community.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on Whatsapp Channels.
Strawberry Farm
Outdoor cultivation areas expanded
Greenhouse upgraded using vertical farming and hydroponic systems
Cooling efficiency enhanced with new units
Dedicated seed-nursery facility constructed
Leafy Greens Farm
Three hydroponic greenhouses developed
Integrated facilities added, including storage areas and specialised training rooms
Direct-sale outlet now open for consumers to buy produce directly from the farm
Hatta Farm
New greenhouses installed using hydroponic technology
Smart crop-management systems introduced to improve efficiency and crop quality
The newly constructed 610-metre Hatta Dam Amphitheatre offers residents and visitors an accessible route to the top of the dam, rising 37 metres with six rest points along the way. The 17-minute ascent features gentle gradients designed for comfort and safety, including for People of Determination.
Built using suspended-structure techniques, the amphitheatre preserves the natural landscape and aligns with Hatta’s Urban Design Guidelines through materials that reflect local character.
The route connects directly to the Mobility Centre at the base and links to the Hatta Waterfalls project. The natural slope of the dam has been transformed into a mosaic mural of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum — created using more than 1.2 million pieces of natural marble and recognised as the largest of its kind in the world. Retail outlets, restaurants and cafés line both sides of the water channel below the waterfalls.
A new 18,600-square-metre school built to international standards has been delivered for the community. The integrated educational complex accommodates more than 1,000 students and includes:
44 classrooms
Science and learning laboratories
Indoor sports halls
4,700 sqm of playgrounds
A 416-seat multipurpose theatre (with four seats for People of Determination)
Kindergarten section
Medical clinic
The Committee also completed maintenance and upgrades at four schools: Hatta 1 School, Hatta 2 School, Rashid bin Saeed School and Al Dhahra School.
Work continues on the Hatta Majlis, designed to host 130 people and serve as a key community gathering space. It will include a multipurpose hall, administrative offices and service amenities.
A new wedding hall with capacity for 1,000 guests is also under development, alongside the Hatta Community Service Centre in Makan District. The centre spans 2,000 sqm and includes 13 commercial units.
Construction is progressing on 213 homes for UAE nationals in Makan, along with the design of a model residential neighbourhood.
Additional works across the region include:
Expansion of cycling tracks
Enhancements to Hatta Hospital
Development of Hatta Sports Club
Maintenance of dams
A 15-km mountain biking trail
A 10-km hiking trail