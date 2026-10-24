Museum of the Future gets 20,000 applications for 'Future Perfects' in 48 hours

Dubai’s Museum of the Future received more than 20,000 applications for its new 'Future Perfects' roles in the first 48 hours after launching the recruitment drive. The campaign website recorded 42,000 visits over the same period.

The Museum is recruiting people to help shape its visitor experience when it reopens in 2027. Successful candidates will join its full-time Visitor Experience team and help visitors connect with ideas about science, technology, nature, society and the future.

The roles focus on qualities such as imagination, curiosity, emotional intelligence, warmth and adaptability. Applicants do not need previous experience in a museum or customer service.

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“The response in the first 48 hours reflects strong interest in career opportunities that recognise human potential beyond what is written on a CV,” said Azza AlNuaimi, chief operating officer of the Museum of the Future.

“Dubai has always believed in recognising potential beyond conventional paths, and Future Perfects brings that belief into practice. We believe that what makes someone uniquely human could be exactly what makes them a Future Perfect,” she said.

AlNuaimi added that shaping the future required more than knowledge, it also required the ability to make that knowledge meaningful and accessible to others.

The Museum’s recruitment team has begun reviewing applications. Candidates will go through assessments and shortlisting before selected applicants take part in live auditions before an expert judging panel. Applications remain open until November 8 through Futureperfects.ae.

The recruitment drive comes as the Museum prepares a new phase of experiences. It temporarily closed on September 1, with work set to begin on what it described as the next generation of experiences. The new experiences are planned for the attraction’s fifth anniversary in 2027.

Earlier, the Museum invited people in the UAE and around the world to submit ideas for its future-oriented content. Suggestions were to be considered as part of plans to refresh its experiences, exhibitions and innovations.

The Museum has also hosted events beyond its usual exhibitions. In May, it held Lagree fitness classes inside its Earth Dreams exhibit, where participants exercised amid large-scale, AI-powered visuals. The classes combined a workout with the Museum’s immersive setting.

The new Visitor Experience team will help bring the next phase to life for guests, using conversation and storytelling to make ideas accessible. The hiring initiative presents the roles as a chance to contribute to that visitor journey, even for applicants without a conventional museum or customer-service background.