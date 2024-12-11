Look: Inside Dubai 'night safari' where visitors can meet animals in the dark

KT Photos: Shihab

Starting December 13, Dubai Safari Park will introduce a night safari experience. Khaleej Times had an exclusive preview of this unique attraction, which allows visitors to explore the mysteries of the animal kingdom under the cover of darkness, running until January 12, 2025 from 6pm to 8pm.

The park boasts over 3,000 animals from 87 different species, offering a rich blend of entertainment and education. As the sun sets, Dubai Safari Park transforms into a vibrant nocturnal landscape.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Guests will board tour trucks, where strategically placed lights illuminate the park’s exotic inhabitants. Visitors can expect to see animals like the Arabian sand gazelle and the majestic southern white rhinos, which are particularly active at night.

Kennedy Gitonga, a Kenyan tour guide, noted, “Visitors may be amazed when they spot animals that may have been resting during the day. The night safari offers a completely different perspective.” Highlights include the graceful movements of the towering mountain gazelles, and the elusive pygmy hippos, known for their nocturnal antics.

The night safari reveals a world of activity that many might not expect. Tigers can be seen playfully chasing each other, a stark contrast to their typical daytime repose by the water or under trees. Lions roam freely, showcasing their majestic presence. One visitor exclaimed, “I’ve never seen the pygmy hippos out of the water before; they’re usually submerged during the day, but tonight they’re all out feeding!” Crocodiles are also spotted basking above the water, gathered together in a display of their natural behaviour.

As animals dart around the carts, a dynamic and thrilling atmosphere is created. Kennedy shared fascinating insights about the park's inhabitants, elaborating on the mountain gazelles—the national animal of Palestine—known for their unique ability to consume poisonous plants without being affected.

The cooler evening temperatures enhance the experience, allowing guests to witness animals in their more natural habitats. The night safari not only improves visibility but also provides a unique opportunity to observe these creatures engaging in behaviours often missed during daylight hours.

The safari features two nightly tours led by expert guides, who will share insights into the animals’ adaptations for nocturnal life, such as enhanced night vision and echolocation. Visitors will also have the chance to engage in interactive activities, making the experience both educational and entertaining. Dubai Safari Park prioritises animal welfare, ensuring that only nocturnally active species participate in the safari. This approach allows guests to observe animals in their natural behaviours without disruption. Ahmad Al Zarouni, Director of Public Parks and Recreational Facilities at Dubai Municipality, emphasised the park's mission: “We aim to inspire a deeper appreciation for wildlife and advocate for animal welfare. With the introduction of the unique night safari, we are excited to reveal a new perspective on the world of wildlife after dark.” ALSO READ: Dubai Safari extends park timings for 'night safaris' for a limited period