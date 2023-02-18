Look: At Dubai's Global Village, Luke Skywalker's lightsaber lands

The original Star Wars weapon is now on display at the festival park's Ripley's museum; here's how you can catch it

Supplied photos

By Web Desk Published: Sat 18 Feb 2023, 2:54 PM

The force is strong at Dubai's well-loved festival park Global Village (GV), as an original Star Wars lightsaber arrived at the new the Heroes Gallery of the Ripley's Believe It or Not! Odditorium.

Now, guests and fans of all things Star Wars can grab a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see the lightsaber that Luke Skywalker used in the iconic film franchise's The Empire Strikes Back episode. It will be on display exclusively at the GV museum until March 31.

Here's a peek:

This season’s all-new Heroes Gallery is inspired by iconic comic superheroes and is home to rotating exhibits. In fact, Marty McFly’s shoes and Hoverboard were on display prior to the lightsaber.

Ripley's Believe It or Not! Odditorium is part of the exclusive Ripley's experience at Global Village, which also includes access to the moving 4D theatre and Marvelous Mirror Maze.

Guests can purchase individual tickets to the Odditorium for Dh40, or they can get a discounted deal for two attractions for just Dh55 or all three attractions for Dh75.

The attraction is home to over 250 incredible displays from around the world at the only Ripley's Believe It or Not! in the region.

ALSO READ: