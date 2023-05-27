Popular Dubai attraction announces temporary closure; last chance to visit May 31

The island is home to a Formula One race track, golf course, beach, theme parks, luxury hotels, shopping mall and more
Dubai Safari Park has reminded the emirate's residents and visitors that its current season is coming to an end in a few days.
Home to around 3,000 animals — including lions, tigers, gazelles, and different kinds of primates, reptiles, and birds — the park offers visitors a remarkable glimpse into the animal kingdom.
One can get a day pass for Dh50 and children aged three to 12 can enter for Dh20. Those younger than three can enter free. A host of other experiences are available at the site, including safari journeys that come with train services.
With temperatures now hitting summer highs, the park will be closing on May 31. It will be opening its gates again for another season once winter rolls in later this year.
