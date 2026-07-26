Kryptonite Collider: Abu Dhabi's Warner Bros. World opens first new ride in 8 years

Visitors to Warner Bros. World Yas Island can now step into the shoes of a volunteer in one of Lex Luthor's experiments, with the launch of Kryptonite Collider on Sunday — the indoor theme park's first new permanent attraction since it opened in 2018.

The new DC-themed ride places guests inside the villain's fictional 'Everyman Project', where they enter a LexCorp laboratory before boarding a 32-seat attraction that combines spinning motion, lighting, sound and visual effects, all centred around Superman's only known weakness — kryptonite.

At the end of the experience, riders are assigned their own "superpowers" through interactive displays.

"We really focus on the stories and the immersiveness of what we provide, not only the ride itself," Hind Galadari, General Manager of Warner Bros. World Yas Island Abu Dhabi, told Khaleej Times.

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"We want guests to experience the story from the moment they enter the queue until they leave. The whole point is that you continue talking about Kryptonite Collider after you've walked away."

Rather than recreating a scene from a film or comic, Galadari said the attraction is built around an original DC storyline created specifically for the park.

"It features something that resonates with a lot of our guests. Whether they are local residents or international visitors, they really enjoy stepping into Metropolis and becoming part of the DC world."

After stepping into the LexCorp laboratory and receiving a briefing from staff acting as Lex Luthor's employees, riders strap into the circular 32-seat attraction.

Riding the Kryptonite Collider, initially felt like sitting on the blades of a giant fan before morphing into what felt like a Ferris wheel gone mad. As someone who has always thought Ferris wheels would be far more fun if they simply went faster, it was a satisfying experience.

An alarm repeatedly blares "Danger! Danger!", signalling the experiment is about to build speed and prompting everyone to tighten their grip on the safety restraints. Rather than relying on dramatic inversions or upside-down drops, the ride builds its thrills through rapid spinning, changes in speed and brief reverse movements, delivering more of the "belly tickles" Galadari later describes than genuine fear.

Built around guest feedback

Galadari said the attraction was developed after listening closely to visitors, who wanted more thrills while still keeping the experience suitable for families.

"They told us they wanted a little more thrill, but also something the whole family could enjoy," she said. "So, we brought in that element of thrill, but not an extreme amount. We also focused on the story, without requiring guests to know the full history of the characters before they arrive."

She described the ride as "a vortex", with changing speeds, spinning movements and brief reverse motion designed to make riders feel as though kryptonite is flowing through their bodies.

"I always tell people who are a little afraid that it gives you belly tickles," she laughed.

Superman coaster next

With Kryptonite Collider now open, Warner Bros. World is already preparing its next major attraction.

Galadari confirmed that Superman Up and Away, a flying roller coaster scheduled to open in 2028, will also be located in the Metropolis zone, although she declined to reveal further details of the experience.

Beyond that, the only announced expansion remains the Harry Potter-themed land, previously revealed by Miral.

More staycations driving visits

Galadari said the park has seen more UAE residents opting for staycations this summer, with families spending longer on Yas Island instead of travelling overseas.

"We've seen more families coming together, from young children to adults," she said. "Our annual pass holders have really increased their repeat visits and brought more life into the park."

She added that some visitors are now extending their trips from one or two days to four or five days because of the range of attractions available on Yas Island.

The launch comes just weeks after Warner Bros. World Yas Island was named the world's best theme park at the 2026 Liseberg Applause Award, becoming the first attraction in the Middle East to receive the industry's highest honour.

Despite growing competition in the region, Galadari said the park would continue investing in new attractions while refreshing existing experiences.

"We're not standing still," she said. "We're always looking at what guests want and bringing those stories to life. We continue enhancing not only new rides but also the attractions we already have, ensuring they stay fresh and exciting for every generation."

Kryptonite Collider is included with standard admission to Warner Bros. World Yas Island Abu Dhabi.