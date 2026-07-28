Guggenheim, Louvre: 7 iconic museums, experiences at Abu Dhabi's Saadiyat Island

What is dubbed as the UAE's cultural hub, Saadiyat Island boasts a spectacular variety of experiences for the entire family.

The island is home to some of the world's most popular museums and attractions, with the Guggenheim Museum soon joining the likes of Louvre Abu Dhabi, Zayed National Museum, Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi and teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi.

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For tourists and residents alike, a visit to the island is nothing short of taking a trip back in time — or, in some cases, pausing time altogether. Let's take a look at some of the most iconic experiences at the island.

Abrahamic Family House

The Abrahamic Family House brings people and cultures together — with every design and detail not only embracing diversity, but also promoting humanity and nurturing mutual religious understanding.

There is no hierarchy as all three houses of faith (mosque, church and synagogue) are built the same size - all standing at 30 metres high and spanning 30 metres each in both length and width.

The compound, designed by the Ghanaian-British architect Sir David Adjaye OM OBE, is replete with religious and cultural symbolisms, all aimed at inviting visitors not only to practise their religion but also to learn about the Abrahamic faiths (Islam, Christianity and Judaism) and understand their rituals and practices.

The religious house temporarily closed its doors on February 28, 2026, as tensions began to rise in the region. It has not reopened yet.

Bassam Freiha Art Foundation

The Bassam Freiha Art Foundation offers a wonderful museum experience.

Open every day from 10am to 8pm, this art space showcases a compelling collection that reflects cultural heritage and artistic expression — ideal for those looking to explore something meaningful indoors.

Guggenheim Museum

Almost 20 years after its 2006 inception, Abu Dhabi has announced the opening of its highly anticipated Guggenheim museum, set to take place later this year.

The museum will span a wide range of artistic media — including paintings, sculptures, installations, photography, moving images, and new media.

Other Guggenheim museums span the globe, with locations in New York City, US; Venice, Italy; and Bilbao in Spain. The latest Abu Dhabi addition will showcase landmarks of modern and contemporary art, while contributing to the city's position as a global capital for the arts.

The building features 30 galleries that unfold across the interior, connected by a central atrium and ten sculptural cones that punctuate the building’s dynamic skyline. Nine are clad in stainless steel mesh and one in onyx and glass.

Louvre Abu Dhabi

From the spectacular 'rain of light' roof to the social media famous water installation — the Louvre Abu Dhabi is a one-of-a-kind.

Its artworks span the entirety of human existence, from the end of the third millennium BC, to the Medieval Era, the Renaissance and the Neoclassical period, right through to the contemporary era, thus highlighting the true meaning of universal connectivity.

This unique design, envisioned by chief architect Jean Nouvel, has made Louvre Abu Dhabi a groundbreaking landmark in the Arab World.

As reported by Khaleej Times, the Pritzker Prize-winning French architect said: “What differentiates Louvre Abu Dhabi from others around the world is that the museum in itself is a piece of art, and speaks volumes of the close cooperation countries can have.”

Natural History Museum

The Natural History Museum in Abu Dhabi may seem unassuming to those walking in, but packs a punch. From T-rex fossils to a piece of the actual Moon — visitors will be part of an unforgettable experience taking them through time and history.

The museum, which rises from the waters of the island like a natural formation, spans over an area of 35,000-square-metres. It takes visitors on an immersive journey through 13.8 billion years of natural history — from the Big Bang and the formation of our solar system to the evolution of life, including the rise and fall of dinosaurs and the biodiversity of the Earth.

Designed by renowned architects Mecanoo, its silhouette echoes natural rock formations, reflecting the museum’s aim to "connect people with the natural world and inspire the next generation to question, discover, and take part in shaping a more sustainable future".

TeamLab Phenomena

Can art respond to the people that experience it? TeamLab says yes.

Unlike traditional artworks, artwork at TeamLab Phenomena are fluid, existing in a dynamic relationship with their environment, responding to guests’ actions and natural environmental changes, creating a living, breathing art experience.

Spanning 17,000 square metres, TeamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi has been developed by the internationally acclaimed art collective TeamLab, in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi)

Zayed National Museum

Designed as one of the first national museums in the world to integrate sound and scent into its permanent experience, the Zayed National Museum on Saadiyat Island promises a multi-sensory, interactive journey through the nation’s story, deeply rooted in the values of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The museum spans more than 300,000 years of human history across six permanent galleries, but equally important is that it tells this story from a distinctly Emirati perspective.