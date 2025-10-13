Global Village announces ticket prices for Season 30

Dubai's Global Village has announced general entry tickets starting at Dh25 per person for Season 30, set to commence on October 15, 2025. A weekday ticket costs Dh25 which is valid from Sunday to Thursday, excluding public holidays. Meanwhile, a ticket for any day costs dh30, according to the official Global Village website.

Entry remains free for children under three, seniors above 65 years, and people of determination.

During this season, which will run till May 10, 2026, the popular destination will also be celebrating its 30th anniversary. The theme park has promised that starting October 15, UAE residents will get to see Global Village's "most spectacular" edition yet.

Earlier, the attraction announced VIP packs starting at Dh1,800, offering enhanced access to multiple Global Village attractions, along with annual passes for theme parks across the emirate. This year, one VIP Pack holder will also uncover a cheque worth Dh30,000.

The VIP packs are priced higher compared to last year, with costs increasing by up to Dh300. In some time over an hour after the VIP packs opened sales, four of them: Diamond, Platinum, Gold and Silver were sold out.