Global Village opens registration to food, beverage businesses ahead of Season 31

If you have a food concept you have been waiting to launch, Global Village may just be the platform you have been looking for. The Dubai-based multicultural family destination has opened registration for F&B businesses ahead of Season 31, giving culinary entrepreneurs, independent brands and established operators a window to bring their concepts to life in front of millions of visitors from across the globe.

Applications are being accepted under two categories. The Restaurant and Coffee Shops category is open for registration from August 7 to August 18, while the Kiosks and Food Trolleys window runs from August 13 to August 26. Both categories welcome first-time applicants as well as seasoned operators looking to grow their presence.

The destination is not just offering floor space. Accepted partners receive a full support package that covers customisable setups, staff visa assistance, customs procedures for imported goods, storage facilities and access to electronic payment terminals.

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Operational guidance is also provided throughout the season, making it a relatively accessible entry point even for businesses without prior large-scale event experience.

Global Village has built a strong track record as a launchpad for F&B talent. Season 30 alone featured more than 250 dining outlets drawing on the flavours of over 90 cultures, and the destination has historically helped small food businesses scale up into recognisable brands.

Part of Dubai Holding Entertainment, Global Village has welcomed over 100 million guests since it first opened its gates in 1997. Season 30 brought together more than 3,500 shopping outlets, 450 world-class performers across 40,500 shows, and over 200 rides and games at Carnaval making it one of the most diverse entertainment and retail environments in the region.

With Season 31 expected to build on that scale, the upcoming edition represents a significant commercial opportunity for F&B businesses targeting a high-footfall, multicultural audience of residents and tourists alike.

Interested businesses can submit their proposals through the Global Village business portal. Further details on Season 31, including opening dates, will be announced in the coming weeks.