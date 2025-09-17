  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Sep 17, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 25, 1447 | Fajr 04:48 | DXB weather-sun.svg36°C

Global Village Dubai: Opening date, ticket packages, all you need to know

The previous season showcased 30 country-themed pavilions, each highlighting national culture through traditional crafts, cuisine, performances, and unique products

Published: Wed 17 Sept 2025, 9:01 AM

Top Stories

New WhatsApp 'guest chats' feature: UAE experts warn of identity theft

New WhatsApp 'guest chats' feature: UAE experts warn of identity theft

Global Village Dubai: Opening date, ticket packages, all you need to know

Global Village Dubai: Opening date, ticket packages, all you need to know

Carrefour closes operations in Kuwait, days after Bahrain exit

Carrefour closes operations in Kuwait, days after Bahrain exit

With Global Village announcing its opening dates, residents have been increasingly looking forward to getting back to the attraction.

The previous season showcased 30 country-themed pavilions, each highlighting national culture through traditional crafts, cuisine, performances, and unique products.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

In Leo, Benicio del Toro gets to work with an actor he admired for decades

thumb-image

US Secretary Rubio to travel to Qatar after Israel visit

thumb-image

Kate Hudson recalls how she got to play Penny Lane in 'Almost Famous'

thumb-image

ICC likely to reject PCB's request to remove match referee Andy Pycroft after India-Pakistan clash

thumb-image

Sedar Global taps into booming Saudi interiors market 

 

Visitors can expect the familiar mix of international pavilions, food from across the globe, cultural performances, shopping, rides, and live entertainment — but with extra surprises promised for the milestone year.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Here is everything we know about the attraction so far:

When do gates to Global Village open?

Global Village recently announced the dates for its landmark 30th season, opening its gates from October 15, 2025.

Where is Global Village located?

The multi-cultural attraction is located just off Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road, also known as E311. To get to the attraction, one must take Exit 37, towards Dubailand.

How much are ticket prices for?

Ticket prices are still under wraps and will be revealed in October, according to the Global Village website.

VIP Packs are available for pre-booking from September 20 to 26, and for public sales on September 27, from 10am, through the Coca Cola Arena website.  

Pricing of VIP Packs:

  • ‘Diamond’ Pack: Dh7,550

  • ‘Platinum’ Pack: Dh3,400

  • ‘Gold’ Pack: Dh2,450

  • ‘Silver’ Pack: Dh1,800

  • ‘Mega Gold’ VIP Pack: Dh4,900

  • ‘Mega Silver’ VIP Pack: Dh3,350

When will the park close?

The park remains closed during the summer months to avoid the soaring heat and prepare for its next season. According to the website, the park will close on May 10 2026.