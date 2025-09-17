Global Village Dubai: Opening date, ticket packages, all you need to know

With Global Village announcing its opening dates, residents have been increasingly looking forward to getting back to the attraction.

The previous season showcased 30 country-themed pavilions, each highlighting national culture through traditional crafts, cuisine, performances, and unique products.

Visitors can expect the familiar mix of international pavilions, food from across the globe, cultural performances, shopping, rides, and live entertainment — but with extra surprises promised for the milestone year.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Here is everything we know about the attraction so far:

When do gates to Global Village open?

Global Village recently announced the dates for its landmark 30th season, opening its gates from October 15, 2025.

Where is Global Village located?

The multi-cultural attraction is located just off Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road, also known as E311. To get to the attraction, one must take Exit 37, towards Dubailand.

How much are ticket prices for?

Ticket prices are still under wraps and will be revealed in October, according to the Global Village website.

VIP Packs are available for pre-booking from September 20 to 26, and for public sales on September 27, from 10am, through the Coca Cola Arena website.

Pricing of VIP Packs:

‘Diamond’ Pack: Dh7,550

‘Platinum’ Pack: Dh3,400

‘Gold’ Pack: Dh2,450

‘Silver’ Pack: Dh1,800

‘Mega Gold’ VIP Pack: Dh4,900

‘Mega Silver’ VIP Pack: Dh3,350

When will the park close?

The park remains closed during the summer months to avoid the soaring heat and prepare for its next season. According to the website, the park will close on May 10 2026.