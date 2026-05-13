Fujairah suspends outdoor, adventure activities until winter season

Fujairah has announced that its adventure season has come to an end, as outdoor activities are put on hold due to rising temperatures.

Earlier, the National Centre of Meteorology confirmed that temperatures will rise throughout the month of May, with the country starting to see the mercury hit or surpass 40°C more frequently in the last few days.

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Fujairah Adventures, the official government centre for adventure tourism in the emirate, put up a notice informing residents and visitors that all outdoor and adventure activities will be suspended until next winter.

In Dubai, Miracle Garden, Global Village and Safari Park are outdoor attractions that close completely for the summer. This year, all three will remain open only until May 31.