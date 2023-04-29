Fireworks, offers, bargains: Global Village Dubai comes to a close this weekend

The popular family destination will remain open from 4pm to 2am on the final days

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Sat 29 Apr 2023, 6:10 PM Last updated: Sun 30 Apr 2023, 6:28 AM

This weekend marks your last chance to dive into the beautiful world that is Global Village Dubai. With Season 27 ending on Sunday night with a bang, you can catch all the fun and excitement - but keep in mind to go there early (the park will remain open from 4pm to 2am).

From international cuisines to shopping bargains, and other entertaining activities, take a trip to the family destination for some last-minute deals and some great fun, including spectacular fireworks this weekend.

We bring some unforgettable moments from Season 27 which you can catch on the last weekend.

Global Village is a celebration of the world's cultures, and one of the best ways to experience it is through music concerts and shows.

The park is one of the most family-friendly destinations. The variety of entertainment options and cultural experiences makes it an excellent place for one to learn and have fun at the same time.

There are plenty of attractions and activities for children. With so much to see and do, kids will have a blast learning about different cultures and making lasting memories with their loved ones.

For some people, Global Village is food heaven. Thousands visit the park only to try out different types of cuisines on offer.

With over 200 food outlets at various themed markets and pavillions, Global Village truly has something for every taste and appetite.

One of the most popular adventure rides at Global Village is the Festival Wheel, a towering Ferris wheel that offers breathtaking views of the park and the surrounding area. For thrill-seekers and adrenaline junkies, the park has many adventure rides that will surely get one’s heart racing.

Shopping at Global Village is a unique experience that allows visitors to explore a diverse range of products from around the world. The pavilions and cultural zones at the entertainment park offer various shopping options, from traditional handicrafts and souvenirs to luxury goods and designer brands.

