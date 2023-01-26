Dubai's Global Village to remain closed today due to bad weather

A thick layer of fog has descended on the northern part of the country, affecting visibility
Global Village in Dubai has announced that it will remain closed on January 26, 2023.
This is the second consecutive day that the famous attraction closed its doors to visitors, as heavy rains continue to lash Dubai.
Earlier, the largely outdoor location announced that Egyptian singer Mahmoud El Esseily's concert, which was scheduled to happen there today, January 25, will be postponed to Sunday, January 29.
