Dubai's Global Village to remain closed today due to bad weather

Earlier, the attraction said that Egyptian singer Mahmoud El Esseily's concert is postponed from today to Sunday

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Thu 26 Jan 2023, 2:13 PM Last updated: Thu 26 Jan 2023, 2:29 PM

Global Village in Dubai has announced that it will remain closed on January 26, 2023.

This is the second consecutive day that the famous attraction closed its doors to visitors, as heavy rains continue to lash Dubai.

Earlier, the largely outdoor location announced that Egyptian singer Mahmoud El Esseily's concert, which was scheduled to happen there today, January 25, will be postponed to Sunday, January 29.

