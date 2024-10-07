New restaurant plaza, pavilions: Dubai's Global Village reveals attractions for Season 29

UAE residents cannot stay calm as one of the country's most popular family destinations, the Global Village, is all set to welcome guests with new additions and experiences.

The family destination for entertainment, dining, shopping, and attractions returns for its highly anticipated Season 29, opening on Wednesday, October 16. Fresh new concepts unveiled for the Railway Market, Floating Market and Fiesta Street, along with new green promenades for families and friends to enjoy.

Global Village will introduce a Restaurant Plaza and three new culture-rich pavilions, inviting everyone to explore something unique each season.

Let’s take a look at what’s new for Global Village Season 29.

Restaurant Plaza

Located next to the Carnaval fun-fair area at Global Village, the all-new Restaurant Plaza features 11 two-storey-restaurants, each providing spectacular views of the destination. This culinary hotspot will offer guests a variety of cuisines while enjoying the different live shows and performances, hosted on the centre-stage of the Restaurant Plaza.

Cultural pavilions

The three new additions raise the number of Global Village’s pavilions to 30, all celebrating over 90 cultures. Each pavilion features unique, themed facades with stalls and shopping outlets selling authentic items that represent the rich heritage of countries participating.

New concepts

The Railway Market, Floating Market and Fiesta Street have evolved through new design concepts to provide a panoramic picturesque experience. Fiesta street features newly introduced double-story street kiosks, allowing wider capacity for a delightful dining experience. These vibrant areas serve as focal points for culinary exploration and wonderful discoveries.

Spacious green promenades

With the introduction of new green promenades placed throughout the destination, families and friends will have the ideal ambiance to soak in the lively vibes of Global Village.