Dubai’s Global Village extends Season 30 till May 31

Dubai’s Global Village has announced a three-week extension of its milestone Season 30 until Sunday, May 31, 2026. This will give shoppers a chance to enjoy the multicultural family destination all through the Eid Al Adha holidays.

The news was announced on the destination’s social media channles on Sunday, May 10 — the day it was meant to close this season. Global Village was closed for more 51 days due to the ongoing regional tensions. It reopened on April 20 amidst much fanfare and a variety of shopping deals.

In the final days leading up to May 31, guests can enjoy several offers. An unlimited access to all rides at the Carnaval will be available for Dh99, while the Family Offer gives guests four entry tickets for the price of one at Dh30. Any additional entry ticket will be available for Dh7.5 each.

Together, these offers make the Eid break an ideal time for families and groups to visit before Season 30 comes to a close.

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“Concluding the season during Eid Al Adha, a time that brings communities together, allows us to celebrate alongside the families, residents and visitors who have made this chapter so memorable,” said Fernando Eiroa, Chief Executive Officer, Dubai Holding Entertainment. “As we look ahead to Season 31, our focus remains on building on this momentum, continuing to evolve the guest experience, strengthen our offering and reinforce Global Village’s position as one of the region’s most distinctive destinations for culture, entertainment, dining and retail.”

When will be the park be open?

The timings of the park will change slightly over the extended period. It will have extended its operating hours on Fridays and Saturdays, staying open from 5pm to 1am, while operating from 5pm to midnight from Sunday to Thursday.

Throughout Season 30, Global Village brought together more than 90 cultures, 3,500 retail outlets and over 250 dining options from around the world.

In addition to the Carnaval rides, the destination has several other attractions that visitors can explore. Neon Galaxy is a challenge zone that features 10 thrilling games while the Dragon Kingdom offers an immersive walk-through experience with 11 themed rooms, each offering a different challenge and atmosphere, blending fantasy, mystery and adventure. For those who want some action, the Shooting Zone offers everything trom airsoft shooting to assisted smart shooting.

The Gardens of the World features a tapestry of colors, cultures and themes ranging from Japanese zen gardens to European floral designs. It is a must-visit for those Insta-worthy photos.