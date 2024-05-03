Dubai's Global Village extends opening hours for last 3 days

Cooler weather during the holy month is expected to attract more faithful to embark on their spiritual journey
Dubai's Global Village has extended its opening hours as it prepares to close its gates soon.
For its last three days, the popular festival park will be open from 4pm to 2am, it announced on Thursday.
The destination was supposed to end its 28th season on April 28 but its run was extended for another week until May 5.
Bringing your kids to the park? Take note that children younger than 12 years old can enter for free as part of a new campaign.
The park has two types of tickets: ‘Value’, which is valid from Sunday to Thursday; and ‘Any Day’ tickets that give visitors the flexibility to use them on any day of the week, including weekends and public holidays. Entry tickets are priced at Dh22.50 for Value; and Dh27 for Any Day if booked online or via the app.
