Dubai's Global Village announces spectacular Michael Flatley's Lord of the Dance show

UAE holidays: Residents may face Schengen visa delays as travel demand soars ahead of long Eid breaks
Travel agencies are flooded with enquiries as families start planning their overseas trips for the next long weekends
Dubai's family destination entertainment, Global Village to welcome world-renowned Lord of the Dance musical extravaganza starting March 2, 2023.
For close to three decades, Michael Flatley’s Lord of the Dance has dazzled audiences around the world with its unique combination of high-energy Irish dancing, original music, and storytelling.
The beloved Irish dance show transcends culture and language, soaring into the soul through astounding aerial moves, unparalleled precision dancing and state-of-the art theatrical effects.
Guests can watch the show every day except Tuesday, until March 21 and experience this incredible performance as part of their Global Village entry ticket.
Shaun Cornell, Director of Entertainment, Global Village, said: “When you think of dance performers who have changed the game, Michael Flatley is right up there, even being referenced in TV shows like Friends! We’re beyond delighted to be hosting Lord of the Dance with a specially curated show for Global Village guests, who’ll have front-row seats to a performance that has been astonishing audiences for the past 27 years.”
The Global Village debut of the Lord of the Dance will include 23 artists performing signature dance numbers from the full 90-minute show, merged into a special one-off 25-minute high energy showpiece.
James Keegan, Creative Manager, Lord of the Dance, said: "The Lord of The Dance cast and team are so excited to be bringing our hit show to Dubai to perform at Global Village. Many of our cast members have visited as tourists and cannot wait to perform in such beautiful surroundings. We are proud to share our culture and heritage, through song and dance, in a region full of its own vibrant culture and rich heritage.”
Michael Flatley has been pioneering creativity and innovation in Irish dance around the world for over 25 years and this will be the group’s first time back to the UAE since 2014.
ALSO READ:
Travel agencies are flooded with enquiries as families start planning their overseas trips for the next long weekends
The giveaway will open in March, with another 80,000 tickets up for grabs for residents in the summer
Want to 'pack' a slice of the city for your loved ones or buy a keepsake? Look no further
The decision waiting time for standard visitor visas has returned to the normal three weeks or 15 working days
Travel agents say passenger traffic to the European nation has increased after ease issuance becomes faster
Caucasian countries, Western Balkans among favourite destinations for residents during the long weekend
The accused was booked under Section 354A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code at Indira Gandhi International Airport police station and arrested
The UAE residents will enjoy the next four-day long weekend on the eve of Eid in April 2023