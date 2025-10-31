Free things to do in Dubai: Halloween events, Fitness Challenge and more

If you thought there is no way to step out, have fun in Dubai without shaking up your monthly budget, think again. The city might be famous for its ultra luxe experiences, however, not everything requires a platinum credit card. Behind the glitz, there's a whole world of free experiences waiting to be explored.

Whether you are a party animal, a fitness enthusiast or simply an outdoorsy person, there's a lot you can do in Dubai without spending a dirham.

Celebrate Halloween

Make the most of free events around the city on Halloween this year. On Friday, October 31, Al Habtoor Polo Resort invites guests for a Halloween Family Movie Night at The Clubhouse, featuring an outdoor screening of Hotel Transylvania, pumpkin carving, a bouncy castle, and special goodies courtesy of Flying Tiger Copenhagen. Entry is free for all ages.

Festival Plaza, Jebel Ali Village, is hosting a special Halloween celebration on Saturday November 1, consisting of costume competitions, face-painting for kids and generous prize giveaways where visitors can win up to Dh1,000. You can sign up at the mall's customer service desk to take part.

Dubai Fitness Challenge

November is the month when the city gets converted into an open-air gym, thanks to this initiative by Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan that invites everyone to take part in 30 minutes of activity for 30 days.

Starting November 1, DFC 2025 will bring the city together through free classes, Fitness Villages, Community Hubs, and flagship events including Dubai Ride, Dubai Run, Dubai Stand-Up Paddle, and Dubai Yoga – inspiring residents and visitors alike to move, connect, and celebrate fitness together.

Check out the registration details and full schedule to find the activity you'd like to do.

Dubai Fountain shows

After months of renovation, the Dubai Fountain reopened on October 1. Visitors can once again witness a stunning spectacle of water, music and light at the world's tallest performing fountain.

Located in Dubai Mall, against the stunning backdrop of the Burj Khalifa, the fountain is one of the city's top tourist attractions, offering a captivating experience that is free for visitors.

The fountain comes to life every 30 minutes from 6pm until 11pm daily. You can also catch afternoon shows at 1pm and 1:30pm from Saturday to Thursday, and at 2pm and 2:30pm on Fridays.

Night beaches

No access to your community pool at night? Not to worry. Head to one the the three beaches — Jumeirah 2, Jumeirah 3, and Umm Suqeim 1 — for a night-time soak in the sea.

Swimmers at certain spots along the roughly 800-meter stretch of beaches can enjoy stunning views of the iconic Burj Al Arab, lit up with colourful lights at night.

Birthday freebies around the city

From free rides at Aquaventure Waterpark to a tour of the Miracle Garden, Dubai sure knows how to make your birthday special. Some restaurants like Claw BBQ and Paul Arabia offer free treats to guests on their birthdays. Cinemacity offers free tickets which you can redeem to watch any flick of your choice on your birthday.

Visit an art gallery

Alserkal Avenue in Al Quoz houses over 70 galleries, visual and performing arts centres, studios and community ventures. You can take a look at galleries such as Carbon 12, Green Art Gallery and Leila Heller, explore cultural spaces like Gulf Photo Plus and thejamjar, and catch independent films at Cinema Akil or live performances at The Junction.