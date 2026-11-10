Dubai Shopping Festival returns on December 4 with concerts, nightly drone shows

Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) will return on December 4 for its 32nd edition, bringing 45 days of concerts, drone shows, waterfront light displays, shopping promotions and family entertainment across the city.

The opening weekend will feature performances by regional singer Rashid Al Majed at Coca-Cola Arena on December 4 and international DJ Steve Aoki at the same venue on December 5.

From December 5, the waterfront between The Beach JBR and Bluewaters Island will host nightly multimedia light shows from 7.30pm to 10.30pm, featuring two drone shows accompanied by music, laser displays and architectural laser mapping across selected JBR towers. The shows will continue until January 17.

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Ahead of the festival, a free candlelight concert featuring Khaleeji music will take place at DSF x Hatta Wadi Hub on December 2 to mark Eid Al Etihad. Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, said the festival would bring new entertainment, shopping and family experiences across the city. Shopping promotions and opportunities to win prizes will also be available at participating malls and destinations, with further details to be announced.

The festival, which runs until January 17, 2027, will feature entertainment, shopping, dining and cultural experiences at venues across Dubai, including JBR, Bluewaters Island and Hatta.

Nightly waterfront shows

This year's DSF Light Show will transform the waterfront between The Beach JBR and Bluewaters Island into an outdoor entertainment venue, combining animations, dynamic lighting, lasers and immersive sound.

The nightly programme will include architectural laser mapping, two drone shows accompanied by music and a music-synchronised laser show.

Laser installations along the JBR beachfront and Bluewaters promenade will illuminate the area, while a floating installation equipped with searchlights and lasers will be positioned in the bay.

Selected towers at JBR will also feature large-scale architectural laser mapping, allowing visitors to watch the displays from both The Beach JBR and Bluewaters Island.

Concerts and family entertainment

The festival will begin with a concert by Rashid Al Majed on December 4, followed by Steve Aoki on December 5, both at Coca-Cola Arena.

Tickets for Rashid Al Majed's performance will be available through Platinumlist, while further details about Steve Aoki's concert will be announced on the Coca-Cola Arena website.

The December 2 candlelight concert in Hatta will feature a Khaleeji-themed musical performance against the backdrop of the mountains. The outdoor event will be free to attend as part of the Eid Al Etihad celebrations.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: "The 32nd edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival marks an exciting new chapter in a journey that has spanned more than three decades."

"Over the years, DSF has become part of what makes winter in Dubai special, bringing people together through shared experiences and memorable moments across the city," he said.

"This year, we are building on that legacy with new entertainment, shopping and family experiences that reflect the diversity of what Dubai has to offer."

Shopping promotions and prizes

Alongside entertainment, participating malls and retail destinations will offer shopping promotions and opportunities for visitors to win prizes during the festival.

Further details about participating retailers, promotions, prizes and other activities will be announced closer to the event.

Organised by DFRE, part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, the festival has been held for more than three decades and has expanded beyond shopping to include concerts, cultural events and family activities.