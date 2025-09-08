Dubai launches first sand equestrian track in Hatta to boost tourism

Horseback riders can now enjoy the beauty of Hatta's mountains on Dubai Municipality’s newly launched sand equestrian track — the first of its kind in the area

The first phase of the project extends 2.54 kilometres in length and three metres in width, providing equestrian enthusiasts, amateurs and visitors with a safe riding environment set against the natural beauty of Hatta’s mountainous landscape.

The launch of the new track strengthens Hatta’s position as a leading tourism and leisure destination. The project also supports the emirate’s wider vision to expand tourism, economy, and trade, while equipping Hatta with world-class recreational and sports facilities.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Economic opportunities

Beyond its sporting appeal, the track is expected to serve as a catalyst for new investments and the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises, creating opportunities across sectors including equestrian sports, retail, hospitality and tourism.

By attracting visitors seeking authentic and adventurous experiences, the project will contribute to driving Hatta’s local economy and supporting the aspirations of its residents.

Destination for horse lovers

Bader Anwahi, CEO of the Public Facilities Agency at Dubai Municipality, said: “The sand equestrian track in Hatta has been developed to international standards, providing horse riders with a safe and distinctive way to experience the region’s unique mountainous landscape.

"We are working to establish Hatta as a preferred destination for equestrian enthusiasts in Dubai, while preserving the heritage of horsemanship, which reflects Emirati identity and forms an integral part of our national heritage. At the same time, the track creates new economic opportunities that will benefit the local community and further strengthen Hatta’s position as one of the UAE’s most scenic and promising tourism destinations."

Unparalleled experience

The trail provides both amateurs and professionals with a safe and enjoyable riding environment, enabling them to experience horseback riding while taking in panoramic mountain views. Visitors can ride hired horses or bring their own to explore the natural surroundings.

Built to the highest international safety and quality standards, the sand track represents a new milestone in Dubai Municipality’s efforts to diversify leisure options, enhance quality of life, and position Dubai as the best city in the world to live, work, and visit.