Dubai Safari extends park timings for 'night safaris' for a limited period

KT photo: Shihab

Timings at the Dubai Safari Park will be extended this winter season, allowing visitors to experience the attraction at night. Evening visitors will be able to observe changes in the animals' behaviour as the night deepens. The park's lions will roar more, the usually elusive pygmy hippos will be more active and the predatory instincts of carnivores primed for nocturnal hunting will intensify.

The night safari timings of 6pm to 8pm will be applicable for a limited period—from December 13 to January 12. Tickets will be sold on the park's website starting from December 11.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The extended hours will include two night safaris led by wildlife guides. Visitors can "expect to catch" a glimpse of the night-time routines of over 90 species, "besides participating in interactive activities involving animals", the park's operator said. The safari will host live performances, including an African fire show and a neon display.

Visitors will be able to observe and study the animals' natural adaptations at night, which include enhanced night vision, echolocation, and a heightened sense of smell and hearing.

Ahmad Al Zarouni, director of Public Parks and Recreational Facilities at Dubai Municipality, said, "With the introduction of the unique night safari, we are excited to reveal a new perspective on the world of wildlife after dark. This experience offers a rare opportunity to explore hidden aspects of life in the wild and learn about our constant efforts to enhance animal welfare, by day and by night."

The extended timings are being offered amid the country's peak tourist season.