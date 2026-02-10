Dubai Ruler announces new attraction Al Layan Oasis with open-air cinema, lake, camping
The attraction offers a desert tourism experience, and boasts an outdoor theatre and sports trails
- PUBLISHED: Tue 10 Feb 2026, 4:49 PM UPDATED: Tue 10 Feb 2026, 5:20 PM
Dubai will see an addition to its tourism sector with a new attraction Al Lian Oasis, which spans 10 million sq ft, Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced.
The oasis will be centred by a lake covering 2.5 million square feet, in addition to recreational facilities, sports trails, camping areas, and unprecedented desert tourism experiences. The rural tourist destination is divided into four main areas — Hub Park, Family Park, Canyon Park, and Trailer Park.
It also has 3 sections with different facilities, catering to specific segments:
The Camping Oasis boasts 100 caravan camping sites and a fully equipped visitor centre.
The Gathering Oasis has an open-air cinema, outdoor theatre and a food truck plaza.
Meanwhile, the Family Oasis has children's play areas.