Dubai Ruler announces new attraction Al Layan Oasis with open-air cinema, lake, camping

The attraction offers a desert tourism experience, and boasts an outdoor theatre and sports trails

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 10 Feb 2026, 4:49 PM UPDATED: Tue 10 Feb 2026, 5:20 PM
  • Share:

Dubai will see an addition to its tourism sector with a new attraction Al Lian Oasis, which spans 10 million sq ft, Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced.

The oasis will be centred by a lake covering 2.5 million square feet, in addition to recreational facilities, sports trails, camping areas, and unprecedented desert tourism experiences. The rural tourist destination is divided into four main areas — Hub Park, Family Park, Canyon Park, and Trailer Park.

Recommended For You

Saudi Ladies International: Driving golf and women’s empowerment across the Gulf

Saudi Ladies International: Driving golf and women’s empowerment across the Gulf

New UAE guidelines aim to strengthen clinical training for medical and nursing students

New UAE guidelines aim to strengthen clinical training for medical and nursing students

How this robotic glove offers hope for UAE stroke survivors, kids with cerebral palsy

How this robotic glove offers hope for UAE stroke survivors, kids with cerebral palsy

CEO Will Lewis leaves Washington Post after sweeping job cuts

CEO Will Lewis leaves Washington Post after sweeping job cuts

Ukraine imposes sanctions on foreign suppliers of components for Russian missiles

Ukraine imposes sanctions on foreign suppliers of components for Russian missiles

 

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

It also has 3 sections with different facilities, catering to specific segments:

  • The Camping Oasis boasts 100 caravan camping sites and a fully equipped visitor centre.

  • The Gathering Oasis has an open-air cinema, outdoor theatre and a food truck plaza.

  • Meanwhile, the Family Oasis has children's play areas.