Dubai Ruler announces new attraction Al Layan Oasis with open-air cinema, lake, camping

Dubai will see an addition to its tourism sector with a new attraction Al Lian Oasis, which spans 10 million sq ft, Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced.

The oasis will be centred by a lake covering 2.5 million square feet, in addition to recreational facilities, sports trails, camping areas, and unprecedented desert tourism experiences. The rural tourist destination is divided into four main areas — Hub Park, Family Park, Canyon Park, and Trailer Park.

It also has 3 sections with different facilities, catering to specific segments: